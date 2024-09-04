Jags, Bucs remain ranked this week

× Expand Spain Park players line up prior to taking the field during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

After the second week of games, Spain Park remains as the No. 4 team in Class 6A, following the big win over Hoover last Friday.

Hoover dropped to No. 9 in 7A.

This week, Spain Park takes an open date, while Hoover begins region play at No. 8 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.

Here's the rest of the 6A and 7A polls:

CLASS 7A

1. Central-Phenix City (18); 2-0

2. Enterprise; 2-0

3. Thompson; 1-1

4. Auburn; 2-0

5. Dothan; 2-0

6. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-0

7. Carver-Montgomery; 2-0

8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 2-0

9. Hoover; 1-1

10. Mary Montgomery; 1-1

Others receiving votes: Austin (2-0), James Clemens (1-0), Prattville (2-0).

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (11); 2-0

2. Parker (6); 2-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 2-0

4. Spain Park (1); 2-0

5. Oxford; 2-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 1-1

7. Gadsden City; 1-1

8. Mountain Brook; 1-1

9. Homewood; 2-0

10. Gulf Shores; 0-2

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (2-0), Hartselle (1-1), Athens (2-0), Helena (1-0), Pike Road (0-2), Chelsea (2-0), Rehobeth (2-0).

