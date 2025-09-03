Bucs rise, Jags fall following city rivalry

× Expand Hoover wide receiver Hunter Purdue (0) looks downfield during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park on Friday, August 29, 2025, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Hoover and Spain Park have been a consistent presence in the top half of the Class 7A and 6A poll, respectively, and that has continued so far in the 2025 season.

Hoover and Spain Park were sitting at No. 4 in their respective polls last week. With Hoover's 21-10 win over Spain Park in the city rivalry game, Hoover jumped to No. 3 in 7A, while Spain Park fell to No. 6 in 6A.

Hoover begins region play with a home game against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa this Friday, while Spain Park has an open date.

The full Class 6A and 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (11); 2-0; 191

2. Thompson (7); 1-1; 179

3. Hoover; 1-1; 131

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-0; 118

5. Vestavia Hills; 2-0; 111

6. Mary Montgomery; 2-0; 91

7. Opelika; 2-0; 59

8. Auburn; 1-1; 54

9. Enterprise; 2-0; 51

10. Dothan; 2-0; 27

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (1-0) 10, Baker (2-0) 4.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Parker (12); 2-0; 196

2. Clay-Chalkville (5); 2-0; 176

3. Saraland (1); 2-0; 147

4. Muscle Shoals; 2-0; 102

5. Hartselle; 2-0; 90

6. Spain Park; 1-1; 86

7. Pike Road; 1-1; 75

8. Mountain Brook; 1-1; 44

9. Homewood; 2-0; 43

10. Benjamin Russell; 1-1; 27

Others receiving votes: Russell Co. (2-0) 19, Spanish Fort (1-1) 9, St. Paul's (2-0) 6, McAdory (2-0) 3, Chelsea (2-0) 2, Buckhorn (2-0) 1.

