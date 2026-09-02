Bucs, Jags rise in rankings

× Expand Photo by Emma Speed Hoover vs. Opelika Football Hoover's Paxton Weatherly (0) runs the ball during a game between Hoover and Opelika on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at Bulldog Stadium. Photo by Emma Speed.

Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Hoover moved up to No. 4 in Class 6A with 138 points after a 21-7 win over Opelika last week, up from No. 6. The Bucs, now 2-0, travel to Hewitt-Trussville this week to open Class 6A, Region 3 play.

Spain Park moved up to No. 7 with 86 points after a 35-0 win over Bessemer City, up from No. 9, and the Jaguars host Oak Mountain this week to begin region play.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 2-0; 240

2. Vestavia Hills; 2-0; 177

3. Central-Phenix City; 1-1; 150

4. Hoover; 2-0; 138

5. Prattville; 2-0; 100

6. Auburn; 1-1; 96

7. Spain Park; 2-0; 86

8. Opelika; 0-1; 60

9. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-1; 57

10. Enterprise; 2-0; 26

Others receiving votes: Daphne (1-1) 5, Gadsden City (1-1) 3, Dothan (1-1) 2.