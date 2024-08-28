Bucs, Jags ranked in top 5

by

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

After the first week of games, Hoover is ranked No. 5 in Class 7A. The Bucs knocked off Western (Fla.) 17-14 on Saturday evening.

Spain Park is No. 4 in 6A after blowing out Sparkman 38-7.

This week, Spain Park and Hoover square off at the Hoover Met in the city rivalry.

Here's the rest of the 6A and 7A polls:

CLASS 7A

1. Central-Phenix City (18); 1-0

2. Enterprise; 1-0

3. Thompson; 0-1

4. Auburn; 1-0

5. Hoover; 1-0

6. Dothan; 1-0

7. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-0

8. Carver-Montgomery; 1-0

9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 1-0

10. Mary Montgomery; 0-1

Others receiving votes: Austin (1-0), James Clemens (1-0), Vestavia Hills (0-1), Prattville (1-0).

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (13); 1-0

2. Parker (5); 1-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 1-0

4. Spain Park; 1-0

5. Oxford; 1-0

6. Gadsden City; 1-0

7. Mountain Brook; 1-0

8. Gulf Shores; 0-1

9. Pike Road; 0-1

10. Muscle Shoals; 0-1

Others receiving votes: Homewood (1-0), Hartselle (0-1), Helena (0-0), Athens (1-0), McAdory (1-0), Chelsea (1-0), Spanish Fort (1-0).

