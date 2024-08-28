Bucs, Jags ranked in top 5

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Spain Park band team Captains lineman Jackson Bell (72), defensive back Brayden Matherson (0), quarterback Brock Bradley (5) and (9) before a game against Sparkman High School on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar football Stadium in Hoover, Ala.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

After the first week of games, Hoover is ranked No. 5 in Class 7A. The Bucs knocked off Western (Fla.) 17-14 on Saturday evening.

Spain Park is No. 4 in 6A after blowing out Sparkman 38-7.

This week, Spain Park and Hoover square off at the Hoover Met in the city rivalry.

Here's the rest of the 6A and 7A polls:

CLASS 7A

1. Central-Phenix City (18); 1-0

2. Enterprise; 1-0

3. Thompson; 0-1

4. Auburn; 1-0

5. Hoover; 1-0

6. Dothan; 1-0

7. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-0

8. Carver-Montgomery; 1-0

9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 1-0

10. Mary Montgomery; 0-1

Others receiving votes: Austin (1-0), James Clemens (1-0), Vestavia Hills (0-1), Prattville (1-0).

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (13); 1-0

2. Parker (5); 1-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 1-0

4. Spain Park; 1-0

5. Oxford; 1-0

6. Gadsden City; 1-0

7. Mountain Brook; 1-0

8. Gulf Shores; 0-1

9. Pike Road; 0-1

10. Muscle Shoals; 0-1

Others receiving votes: Homewood (1-0), Hartselle (0-1), Helena (0-0), Athens (1-0), McAdory (1-0), Chelsea (1-0), Spanish Fort (1-0).

