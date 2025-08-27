Bucs, Jags sitting at No. 4

× Expand Spain Parks Offense huddles before a play during a game between Spain Park and Sparkman on Friday Aug. 22 2025, at Sparkman High School. Photo By Zach Irvine.

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Hoover and Spain Park have been a consistent presence in the top half of the Class 7A and 6A poll, respectively, and that has continued into the 2025 season.

Hoover began the season as the No. 3 team in 7A, while Spain Park was No. 4 in 6A. Hoover lost to IMG Academy out of Florida, while Spain Park ran to a 48-21 win over Sparkman.

As a result, Hoover dropped a spot to No. 4 in 7A, while Spain Park held firm at No. 4 in 6A. The two teams square off this week in the Under the Lights Game of the Week, as Hoover visits Spain Park on Friday night.

The full Class 6A and 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (18); 1-0; 216

2. Central-Phenix City; 1-0; 152

3. Auburn; 1-0; 145

4. Hoover; 0-1; 117

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-0; 112

6. Mary Montgomery; 1-0; 90

7. Vestavia Hills; 1-0; 62

8. Opelika; 1-0; 52

9. Enterprise; 1-0; 38

10. Dothan; 1-0; 24

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (1-0) 13, Prattville (0-1) 3, Baker (1-0) 1, Carver-Montgomery (0-1) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Parker (10); 1-0; 188

2. Clay-Chalkville (5); 1-0; 167

3. Saraland (3); 1-0; 158

4. Spain Park; 1-0; 119

5. Pike Road; 1-0; 109

6. Mountain Brook; 1-0; 71

7. Muscle Shoals; 1-0; 55

8. Hartselle; 1-0; 42

9. Spanish Fort; 1-0; 36

10. Oxford; 0-1; 34

Others receiving votes: Benjamin Russell (0-1) 12, Homewood (1-0) 12, Fort Payne (1-0) 9, Russell Co. (1-0) 8, Athens (1-0) 5, St. Paul's (1-0) 1.

Be sure to check out this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast with sports editor Kyle Parmley.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.

Southlake Orthopaedics is a proud sponsor of Hoover football coverage this fall.