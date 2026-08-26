Bucs ahead of Jags in new rankings

× Expand Hoover kicker Steele Witschy (39) watches a kick during a game between Hoover High School and Muscle Shoals High School on Friday, August 21, 2026, at the Hoover Met.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its first in-season high school football poll of the year this week. Hoover is No. 6 in Class 6A with 109 points after opening 1-0. Spain Park sits at No. 9 with 60 points, also 1-0, after entering the season tied for No. 6.

Hoover and Spain Park were tied in the initial rankings, but Hoover maintains its standing after winning a defensive struggle against Muscle Shoals. Spain Park won as well, but fell a few spots.

This week, Hoover travels to Opelika on Thursday, while Spain Park hosts Bessemer City on Friday.

Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 1-0; 240

2. Vestavia Hills; 1-0; 165

3. Central-Phenix City; 0-1; 132

4. Opelika; 0-0; 114

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-0; 113

6. Hoover; 1-0; 109

7. Auburn; 0-1; 82

8. Prattville; 1-0; 68

9. Spain Park; 1-0; 60

10. Carver-Montgomery; 1-0; 28

Others receiving votes: Dothan (1-0) 9, Enterprise (1-0) 9, James Clemens (1-0) 8, Gadsden City (0-1) 2, Daphne (0-1) 1.