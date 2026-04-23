Jags remain at No. 2 in final ASWA poll

× Expand Spain Park huddles up before a game between Spain Park and John Carroll on Tuesday March, 17th, 2026 at John Carroll High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Spain Park and Hoover high school baseball teams are in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings of the regular season.

Spain Park remains at No. 2 in Class 6A, as the Jags wrapped up a stellar regular season with a strong second half. The Jags are set to begin the state playoffs this weekend, hosting McAdory. The best-of-three series begins Friday with a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m.

Hoover is at No. 10 in the 7A poll and wraps up the regular season this week.

Hoover and Spain Park's softball teams are in the others nominated category of their respective classes.

Here are the full Class 6A and 7A baseball and softball rankings:

BASEBALL

CLASS 7A

1. Vestavia Hills (26-9)

2. Hewitt-Trussville (24-7)

3. Enterprise (28-5)

4. Tuscaloosa Co. (23-11)

5. Auburn (23-10)

6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (24-12)

7. Bob Jones (24-14)

8. Fairhope (23-9)

9. Thompson (21-17)

10. Hoover (24-15)

Others nominated: Central-Phenix City (21-15), Grissom (19-15), Huntsville (21-14), James Clemens (20-15), Oak Mountain (21-15), Prattville (24-10), Sparkman (20-17).

CLASS 6A

1. Homewood (28-6)

2. Spain Park (27-7)

3. Cullman (24-9)

4. Northridge (28-6)

5. Hartselle (19-11)

6. Mountain Brook (24-4-1)

7. Oxford (24-11)

8. Pike Road (25-7)

9. Saraland (24-7)

10. Gulf Shores (21-11)

Others nominated: Benjamin Russell (23-7), Chelsea (15-17), Fort Payne (22-8), Hazel Green (27-9), Hueytown (22-14), McGill-Toolen (20-10), Mortimer Jordan (27-7), Rehobeth (20-9-1), Stanhope Elmore (20-12), Wetumpka (17-10-1).

SOFTBALL

CLASS 7A

1. Thompson (35-1-2)

2. Hewitt-Trussville (35-7-1)

3. Vestavia Hills (31-5)

4. Daphne (29-11)

5. Enterprise (32-7-1)

6. Fairhope (19-7-1)

7. Auburn (25-8)

8. Oak Mountain (16-12)

9. Austin (27-15)

10. Huntsville (26-16)

Others nominated: Baker (26-15-2), Central-Phenix City (21-15), Dothan (26-13), Hoover (26-12-1), Opelika (19-15), Prattville (23-13), Sparkman (18-12).

CLASS 6A

1. Hartselle (29-5-1)

2. Saraland (34-5-1)

3. Wetumpka (35-5)

4. Spanish Fort (32-11-1)

5. Hazel Green (32-13-1)

6. Cullman (35-7-1)

7. Helena (20-11)

8. Homewood (22-5)

9. Athens (23-14-2)

10. Chelsea (22-15-2)

Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (18-15), Chilton Co. (14-14-1), Gardendale (24-14), Gulf Shores (19-14), McAdory (23-9-2), Mortimer Jordan (16-21-1), Oxford (16-12), Pell City (21-13-2), Pike Road (21-11), Rehobeth (20-15), Spain Park (22-14).