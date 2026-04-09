Jags remain at No. 2 in ASWA poll

× Expand Spain Park pitcher Conner Dabbs (12) throws a fielded ball to third for an out during a game between Spain Park and John Carroll on Tuesday March, 17th, 2026 at John Carroll High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Spain Park High School baseball team continued its strong play of late and remains at No. 2 in Class 6A in this week's Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings.

Last week, the Jags knocked off two area foes, Chelsea and Pelham, and suffered a one-run loss to a good Briarwood team.

Hoover's baseball and softball teams, along with Spain Park's softball team, are all in the others nominated categories of their respective classes this week.

Here are the full Class 6A and 7A baseball and softball rankings:

BASEBALL

Class 7A

1. Enterprise (23-2)

2. Vestavia Hills (21-8)

3. Hewitt-Trussville (20-5)

4. Prattville (23-5)

5. Thompson (18-12)

6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (19-9)

7. Tuscaloosa Co. (19-9)

8. Auburn (18-9)

9. Bob Jones (19-12)

10. Oak Mountain (20-9)

Others nominated: Central-Phenix City (17-13), Fairhope (16-8), Florence (17-8), Grissom (14-14), Hoover (20-12), Huntsville (17-12), James Clemens (15-14), Opelika (17-13), Sparkman (15-14).

Class 6A

1. Homewood (22-5)

2. Spain Park (24-7)

3. Cullman (18-5)

4. Northridge (22-5)

5. Mountain Brook (24-4-1)

6. Hartselle (17-11)

7. Hazel Green (25-8)

8. Oxford (18-10)

9. Pike Road (20-5)

10. Saraland (19-6)

Others nominated: Athens (15-10), Benjamin Russell (18-6), Chelsea (13-14), Fort Payne (17-8), Hueytown (17-13), McGill-Toolen (17-7), Mortimer Jordan (23-5), Pelham (15-9), Pell City (12-11), Rehobeth (16-6), Southside-Gadsden (13-9), Stanhope Elmore (17-10), Wetumpka (14-8-1).

SOFTBALL

Class 7A

1. Thompson (27-1-2)

2. Vestavia Hills (24-3)

3. Hewitt-Trussville (32-6-1)

4. Daphne (26-10)

5. Fairhope (17-6)

6. Enterprise (22-6-1)

7. Auburn (18-7)

8. Huntsville (21-10)

9. Austin (26-14)

10. Baker (24-12-2)

Others nominated: Central-Phenix City (18-13), Dothan (19-11), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-11), Hoover (20-10-1), James Clemens (17-16-1), Oak Mountain (12-12), Opelika (15-14), Prattville (18-10), Sparkman (12-9).

Class 6A

1. Saraland (30-3-1)

2. Hartselle (25-5-1)

3. Wetumpka (30-3)

4. Hazel Green (26-10-1)

5. Spanish Fort (27-10-1)

6. Helena (15-8)

7. Athens (19-10-1)

8. Cullman (25-6)

9. Homewood (17-4)

10. McAdory (20-8-2)

Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (17-13), Brookwood (25-9-2), Chilton Co. (11-13-1), Gardendale (18-11), Fort Payne (8-7), Gulf Shores (16-10), Northridge (11-14-3), Oxford (14-7), Pell City (16-10-2), Pike Road (17-8), Rehobeth (14-12), Spain Park (18-14).