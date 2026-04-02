Jags baseball team shoots up rankings

× Expand Spain Park center fielder Joe Cross (21) gets a hit during a game between Spain Park and John Carroll on Tuesday March, 17th, 2026 at John Carroll High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Spain Park High School baseball team ascended up the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings this week, all the way up to No. 2 in Class 6A.

The Jags are on a hot streak, currently winners of their last 13 games. Spain Park also won all eight games over the last week and are currently 22-6 overall. The Jags wrapped up spring break week with wins over Plainview, Oak Lawn, Stanhope Elmore, Lauderdale County, Smiths Station and Farragut. On Saturday, they beat St. Clair County and blew past Chelsea 13-3 on Tuesday.

Both Hoover baseball and softball teams are still ranked as well, with the softball team coming in at No. 9 in 7A, while the baseball team is No. 10.

Over the last week, Hoover baseball notched wins over Marbury, Plainview, Smiths Station, Jacksonville and Christian County, only losing to Golden and American Christian. The Bucs are now 20-8 on the year.

Hoover softball finished off a strong week, winning the Gulf Coast Classic with wins over McAdory, McNairy Central, Hewitt-Trussville and Wetumpka last Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Bucs shut out Mortimer Jordan 2-0.

Spain Park's softball team is in the others nominated category of 6A.

Here are the full Class 6A and 7A baseball and softball rankings:

BASEBALL

CLASS 7A

1. Enterprise (19-2)

2. Vestavia Hills (18-8)

3. Hewitt-Trussville (17-4)

4. Prattville (21-5)

5. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-8)

6. Tuscaloosa Co. (17-8)

7. Thompson (16-11)

8. Auburn (15-8)

9. Fairhope (15-7)

10. Hoover (20-8)

Others nominated: Austin (15-6), Bob Jones (15-12), Central-Phenix City (12-13), Florence (16-7), Grissom (12-12), Huntsville (14-12), James Clemens (12-13), Oak Mountain (16-9), Opelika (17-11), Sparkman (14-12).

CLASS 6A

1. Homewood (19-4)

2. Spain Park (22-6)

3. Cullman (14-3)

4. Hazel Green (24-5)

5. Oxford (17-8)

6. Northridge (18-3)

7. Mountain Brook (21-4-1)

8. Hartselle (13-11)

9. Pike Road (18-4)

10. Saraland (17-5)

Others nominated: Athens (13-8), Benjamin Russell (17-4), Chelsea (12-11), Fort Payne (14-8), Hueytown (13-13), McGill-Toolen (15-7), Mortimer Jordan (19-5), Pelham (14-6), Pell City (9-8), Rehobeth (16-6), Southside-Gadsden (11-9), Stanhope Elmore (12-10), Wetumpka (13-5).

SOFTBALL

CLASS 7A

1. Thompson (25-0-2)

2. Daphne (22-6)

3. Vestavia Hills (23-3)

4. Hewitt-Trussville (25-5)

5. Auburn (13-4)

6. Fairhope (15-6)

7. Enterprise (19-5-1)

8. Huntsville (17-7)

9. Hoover (18-8)

10. Baker (20-9-1)

Others nominated: Austin (17-12), Central-Phenix City (12-10), Dothan (17-11), Grissom (16-15), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (16-10), James Clemens (16-11-1), Prattville (18-9), Sparkman (8-6), Tuscaloosa Co. (13-12).

CLASS 6A

1. Hartselle (21-4-1)

2. Saraland (23-3-1)

3. Spanish Fort (25-5)

4. Wetumpka (25-3)

5. Helena (12-6)

6. Hazel Green (22-10-1)

7. Athens (15-8-1)

8. Gardendale (18-9)

9. Cullman (22-4)

10. McAdory (18-7-2)

Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (14-10), Brookwood (19-8-1), Chelsea (15-7-2), Chilton Co. (10-12-1), Fort Payne (7-6), Gulf Shores (15-10), Northridge (10-8-3), Oxford (12-7), Pell City (14-7-2), Rehobeth (12-12), Spain Park (14-11).