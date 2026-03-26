Bucs baseball, softball teams ranked

× Expand Hoover huddles up before a game between Homewood and Hoover on Wednesday March, 18th, 2026 at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Hoover High School baseball and softball teams are off to solid starts this season, with both ranked in this week's Alabama Sports Writers Association poll.

Hoover's baseball team is No. 6 in Class 7A so far, with the Bucs beating the likes of Helena, Spain Park and Gardendale before hitting a tough stretch last week.

Hoover's softball team just won the Gulf Coast Classic, winning four games on the final day of the tournament to take the crown. The Bucs are No. 10 in 7A in the most recent rankings.

Spain Park's baseball and softball teams are each in the others nominated category of Class 6A.

Here are the full Class 6A and 7A baseball and softball rankings:

BASEBALL

CLASS 7A

1. Enterprise (19-2)

2. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (15-5)

3. Tuscaloosa Co. (14-5)

4. Hewitt-Trussville (14-3)

5. Prattville (20-3)

6. Hoover (15-6)

7. Thompson (14-10)

8. Vestavia Hills (12-7)

9. Bob Jones (12-11)

10. Auburn (12-7)

Others nominated: Austin (15-12), Central-Phenix City (12-8), Fairhope (12-7), Florence (15-6), Huntsville (11-10), James Clemens (11-10), Oak Mountain (11-7), Opelika (14-10), Sparkman (11-10).

CLASS 6A

1. Homewood (17-3)

2. Hartselle (11-8)

3. Hazel Green (21-5)

4. Oxford (14-7)

5. Northridge (16-2)

6. Mountain Brook (17-4)

7. Wetumpka (10-2)

8. Fort Payne (12-5)

9. Rehobeth (16-4)

10. Cullman (10-3)

Other nominations: Athens (12-6), Benjamin Russell (13-4), Chelsea (11-10), Hueytown (13-12), McGill-Toolen (13-6), Mortimer Jordan (16-5), Pelham (11-6), Pell City (7-8), Pike Road (17-3), Saraland (12-5), Southside-Gadsden (9-8), Spain Park (14-6).

SOFTBALL

CLASS 7A

1. Thompson (24-0-2)

2. Daphne (17-5)

3. Vestavia Hills (20-2)

4. Hewitt-Trussville (21-4)

5. Enterprise (17-3-1)

6. Fairhope (14-4)

7. Auburn (11-4)

8. Huntsville (15-7)

9. Prattville (16-6)

10. Hoover (13-8)

Others nominated: Austin (16-11), Baker (11-9-1), Central-Phenix City (9-9), Dothan (15-9), Grissom (15-13), James Clemens (15-9-1), Opelika (15-11), Sparkman (8-4), Tuscaloosa Co. (13-11).

CLASS 6A

1. Hartselle (16-3-1)

2. Saraland (18-3-1)

3. Spanish Fort (21-5)

4. Wetumpka (20-2)

5. Helena (12-6)

6. Athens (11-6-1)

7. Hazel Green (21-9-1)

8. Gardendale (17-9)

9. Cullman (20-4)

10. McAdory (17-6-2)

Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (14-8), Brookwood (17-5-1), Chelsea (13-6-2), Chilton Co. (9-11-1), Fort Payne (5-3), Oxford (11-2), Pell City (9-6-2), Pike Road (13-5), Rehobeth (12-11), Spain Park (14-10).