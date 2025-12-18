Bucs, Lady Bucs back atop ASWA poll

× Expand Hoover's Jackson Sheffield (35) looks to get past the Oxford defense during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school basketball rankings of the season on Dec. 18.

Hoover's girls remain the No. 1 team in Class 7A, while the boys rose back to the top spot after a strong week of play.

The Lady Bucs knocked off Thompson before winning against a team out of Georgia over the weekend. They then traveled to powerhouse Hazel Green and knocked off the Lady Trojans.

Hoover's boys earned wins over Thompson and Clay-Chalkville in the last week.

Spain Park's boys and girls are in the others nominated category of 6A.

Here are the Class 7A rankings on the boys and girls side, as well as the 6A rankings.

Girls Class 7A

1. Hoover (11-1)

2. Albertville (12-1)

3. Bob Jones (10-4)

4. Daphne (9-3)

5. Fairhope (15-1)

6. Auburn (8-1)

7. Prattville (11-4)

8. Alma Bryant (12-1)

9. Foley (9-5)

10. Huntsville (11-4)

Others nominated: Dothan (8-4), Hewitt-Trussville (9-6), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (7-6), James Clemens (6-6), Oak Mountain (6-9), Sparkman (4-5), Vestavia Hills (7-6).

Class 6A

1. Park Crossing (11-1)

2. Hazel Green (9-2)

3. Clay-Chalkville (10-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (15-1)

5. Northridge (12-0)

6. Stanhope Elmore (12-2)

7. Buckhorn (11-3)

8. Murphy (10-1)

9. Jasper (11-1)

10. Decatur (13-2)

Others nominated: Calera (10-5), Central-Tuscaloosa (9-1), Chelsea (7-5), Fort Payne (8-4), Gardendale (8-6), Gulf Shores (9-5), Homewood (9-5), Jackson-Olin (13-1), Minor (11-3), Mortimer Jordan (10-6), Mountain Brook (7-5), Oxford (6-4), Paul Bryant (10-2), Pelham (8-4), Spain Park (8-8), Wetumpka (11-3).

Boys Class 7A

1. Hoover (9-4)

2. James Clemens (9-2)

3. Tuscaloosa Co. (14-3)

4. Dothan (12-1)

5. Sparkman (8-4)

6. Huntsville (9-3)

7. Hewitt-Trussville (9-4)

8. Fairhope (8-2)

9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (6-4)

10. Auburn (11-4)

Others nominated: Albertville (10-2), Austin (6-5), Enterprise (6-3), Oak Mountain (9-6), Vestavia Hills (7-4).

Class 6A

1. Gadsden City (17-0)

2. Oxford (9-3)

3. Pelham (13-0)

4. Shades Valley (12-3)

5. Cullman (13-1)

6. Mountain Brook (10-2)

7. Saraland (11-1)

8. Lee-Huntsville (8-2)

9. Huffman (10-6)

10. Hazel Green (7-5)

Others nominated: Blount (8-2), Calera (12-3), Clay-Chalkville (10-5), Homewood (6-5), Jasper (8-3), Jemison-Huntsville (7-5), McAdory (7-5), Minor (9-3), Murphy (14-2), Northridge (10-3), Pike Road (8-4), Pinson Valley (6-5), Rehobeth (7-6), Spain Park (10-4), Wetumpka (10-4).