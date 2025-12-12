Lady Bucs still atop ASWA poll

× Expand Hoover's Kayla Maxwell (4) presses the ball up court during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its second high school basketball rankings of the season on Dec. 11.

Hoover's girls remain at the No. 1 spot in Class 7A, while the boys dropped from the top spot to No. 3. Spain Park's boys and girls are in the others nominated category in 6A.

Here are the Class 7A rankings on the boys and girls side, as well as the 6A boys rankings.

Girls Class 7A

1. Hoover (8-1)

2. Albertville (11-1)

3. Bob Jones (9-4)

4. Daphne (8-2)

5. Fairhope (12-1)

6. Auburn (5-1)

7. Prattville (8-3)

8. Alma Bryant (10-1)

9. Foley (8-4)

10. Huntsville (10-4)

Others nominated: Dothan (8-4), Hewitt-Trussville (7-6), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (4-6), James Clemens (5-4), Oak Mountain (6-6), Sparkman (3-5), Vestavia Hills (6-5).

Class 6A

1. Park Crossing (10-1)

2. Hazel Green (9-1)

3. Clay-Chalkville (9-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (13-1)

5. Northridge (11-0)

6. Stanhope Elmore (10-2)

7. Chelsea (6-4)

8. Buckhorn (8-3)

9. Murphy (8-1)

10. Mountain Brook (6-5)

Others nominated: Calera (7-3), Central-Tuscaloosa (9-1), Cullman (9-2), Decatur (11-2), Fort Payne (6-4), Gardendale (6-5), Gulf Shores (7-4), Homewood (9-4), Jackson-Olin (10-1), Minor (9-3), Mortimer Jordan (8-5), Oxford (6-1), Pelham (5-4), Pinson Valley (6-1), Saraland (6-2), Shades Valley (8-2), Southside-Gadsden (5-4), Spain Park (7-6), Wetumpka (10-2).

Boys Class 7A

1. Huntsville (9-2)

2. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (5-3)

3. Hoover (7-4)

4. Fairhope (6-1)

5. James Clemens (6-2)

6. Tuscaloosa Co. (12-3)

7. Dothan (9-1)

8. Sparkman (7-4)

9. Hewitt-Trussville (8-4)

10. Oak Mountain (7-5)

Others nominated: Albertville (8-2), Auburn (0-0), Austin (4-4), Bob Jones (7-5), Carver-Montgomery (7-2), Enterprise (3-3), Grissom (5-3), Vestavia Hills (6-4).

Class 6A

1. Gadsden City (14-0)

2. Oxford (5-3)

3. Pelham (10-0)

4. Mountain Brook (10-1)

5. Shades Valley (10-2)

6. Cullman (11-1)

7. Hazel Green (7-3)

8. Pinson Valley (6-1)

9. Saraland (8-1)

10. Huffman (7-6)

Others nominated: Blount (8-1), Buckhorn (5-6), Calera (9-2), Clay-Chalkville (9-3), Gardendale (8-3), Hartselle (7-4), Homewood (5-4), Jasper (6-2), Jemison-Huntsville (6-4), Lee-Huntsville (7-2), McAdory (6-4), Minor (8-2), Murphy (12-2), Pike Road (7-2), Rehobeth (7-3), Spain Park (9-3), Theodore (6-4), Wetumpka (9-3).