Bucs, Lady Bucs sit atop ASWA poll

× Expand Hoover's Aaliyah Blanchard (13) holds the ball during the Hoover vs. Hillcrest 7A AHSAA state basketball championship game at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama on Mar. 1, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its first high school basketball rankings of the season on Nov. 20.

Hoover's boys and girls, the defending state champions, are both the No. 1 team in Class 7A. Spain Park's boys are in the others nominated category in 6A.

Here are the Class 7A rankings on the boys and girls side, as well as the 6A boys rankings. The next set of ASWA rankings will be released in December.

Girls Class 7A

1. Hoover (1-1)

2. Albertville (5-0)

3. Bob Jones (5-2)

4. Daphne (3-1)

5. Auburn (0-1)

6. Fairhope (6-0)

7. Prattville (3-1)

8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1-3)

9. Central-Phenix City (1-1)

10. Foley (5-1)

Others nominated: Alma Bryant (3-1), Hewitt-Trussville (2-5), Huntsville (4-2), James Clemens (3-1), Sparkman (1-2), Thompson (3-3).

Boys Class 7A

1. Hoover (4-1)

2. Huntsville (4-0)

3. Fairhope (0-0)

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2-0)

5. Hewitt-Trussville (4-1)

6. Austin (1-1)

7. James Clemens (2-1)

8. Sparkman (1-2)

9. Tuscaloosa Co. (4-2)

10. Oak Mountain (2-3)

Others nominated: Bob Jones (2-3), Thompson (1-3).

Class 6A

1. Gadsden City (3-0)

2. Clay-Chalkville (5-0)

3. Oxford (3-0)

4. Jemison-Huntsville (3-0)

5. Mountain Brook (4-0)

6. Hazel Green (2-1)

7. Cullman (4-0)

8. Pinson Valley (2-0)

9. Minor (3-0)

10. Buckhorn (3-0)

Others nominated: Blount (5-0), Calera (3-1), Chelsea (3-1), Gardendale (3-1), Homewood (1-2), Hueytown (2-3), Huffman (1-3), Lee-Huntsville (3-0), McAdory (3-2), Murphy (4-1), Northridge (4-0), Park Crossing (4-1), Pelham (2-0), Saraland (5-0), Shades Valley (3-2), Spain Park (3-2).