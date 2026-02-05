Lady Bucs finish regular season atop ASWA poll

× Expand Hoover's Aaliyah Blanchard (13) brings the ball up court during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its final high school basketball rankings of the season on Feb. 5.

Hoover's girls remain the No. 1 team in Class 7A, as the Lady Bucs have now won 27 straight games.

Hoover's girls have improved to 27-1 on the season, beating Hewitt-Trussville and Homewood in the last week.

The Hoover boys dropped to No. 8. In the last week, the Bucs have beaten Hewitt-Trussville and rival Spain Park sandwiched around a loss to Homewood.

Spain Park's boys and girls are in the others nominated category of 6A.

Here are the Class 6A and 7A rankings on the boys and girls side:

BOYS

Class 7A

1. Dothan (26-3)

2. Fairhope (24-5)

3. Huntsville (25-4)

4. James Clemens (19-4)

5. Albertville (24-5)

6. Vestavia Hills (21-6)

7. Sparkman (19-10)

8. Hoover (19-9)

9. Oak Mountain (16-12)

10. Carver-Montgomery (19-10)

Others nominated: Auburn (20-10), Bob Jones (13-12), Enterprise (16-7), Hewitt-Trussville (17-11), Tuscaloosa Co. (23-5).

Class 6A

1. Oxford (24-4)

2. Paul Bryant (22-7)

3. Gadsden City (25-2)

4. Pelham (26-2)

5. Murphy (22-6)

6. Shades Valley (21-5)

7. Homewood (21-7)

8. Mountain Brook (19-6)

9. Clay-Chalkville (18-8)

10. Minor (19-7)

Others nominated: Blount (15-9), Calera (21-5), Cullman (21-5), Gardendale (16-11), Hazel Green (18-11), Huffman (17-13), Jasper (21-6), Jemison-Huntsville (19-11), Lee-Huntsville (15-8), McGill-Toolen (17-13), Northridge (21-9), Pinson Valley (14-9), Russell Co. (19-6), Saraland (23-6), Spain Park (20-9).

GIRLS

Class 7A

1. Hoover (27-1)

2. Albertville (24-4)

3. Bob Jones (21-6)

4. Fairhope (26-4)

5. Auburn (20-3)

6. Daphne (20-7)

7. Prattville (21-4)

8. Alma Bryant (21-5)

9. Dothan (20-6)

10. Vestavia Hills (19-10)

Others nominated: Foley (14-10), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (14-12), Huntsville (17-13), James Clemens (11-12), Sparkman (14-9).

Class 6A

1. Hazel Green (24-2)

2. Park Crossing (25-3)

3. Clay-Chalkville (22-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (24-4)

5. Fort Payne (22-4)

6. Stanhope Elmore (26-3)

7. Murphy (20-3)

8. Chelsea (20-6)

9. Northridge (23-7)

10. Decatur (24-5)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (18-8), Cullman (21-7), Gulf Shores (16-12), Homewood (16-11), Jackson-Olin (17-7), Minor (20-6), Mountain Brook (13-11), Oxford (15-11), Paul Bryant (15-6), Russell Co. (20-3), Spain Park (16-14).