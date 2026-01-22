Lady Bucs holding strong atop ASWA poll

× Expand Hoover's bench cheers on their teammates during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school basketball rankings of the season on Jan. 22.

Hoover's girls remain the No. 1 team in Class 7A, a spot the Lady Bucs have held for much of the season.

Hoover's girls have improved to 23-1 on the season, having beaten Hewitt-Trussville, a Texas team and Park Crossing over the last week.

The Hoover boys dropped to No. 5 following a loss to Hewitt-Trussville last week.

Spain Park's boys and girls are in the others nominated category of 6A.

Here are the Class 6A and 7A rankings on the boys and girls side

BOYS

Class 7A

1. Huntsville (21-3)

2. Fairhope (19-5)

3. Albertville (21-4)

4. Dothan (22-3)

5. Hoover (17-7)

6. James Clemens (16-4)

7. Hewitt-Trussville (15-8)

8. Vestavia Hills (18-5)

9. Sparkman (17-9)

10. Enterprise (13-6)

Others nominated: Auburn (17-8), Bob Jones (12-11), Carver-Montgomery (17-10), Oak Mountain (13-11), Tuscaloosa Co. (21-5).

Class 6A

1. Oxford (17-4)

2. Paul Bryant (21-7)

3. Gadsden City (23-2)

4. Shades Valley (19-4)

5. Pelham (22-2)

6. Murphy (20-6)

7. Cullman (19-4)

8. Homewood (17-7)

9. Mountain Brook (16-6)

10. Huffman (16-10)

Others nominated: Blount (13-7), Buckhorn (12-14), Calera (17-4), Clay-Chalkville (15-7), Gardendale (15-8), Hazel Green (17-9), Jasper (18-5), Jemison-Huntsville (14-10), Lee-Huntsville (14-8), Minor (16-7), Pinson Valley (10-8), Russell Co. (18-4), Saraland (19-6), Spain Park (18-8).

GIRLS

Class 7A

1. Hoover (23-1)

2. Albertville (20-4)

3. Bob Jones (19-6)

4. Fairhope (23-3)

5. Auburn (15-3)

6. Daphne (17-7)

7. Prattville (15-4)

8. Alma Bryant (18-4)

9. Vestavia Hills (17-8)

10. Dothan (16-6)

Others nominated: Foley (12-8), Hewitt-Trussville (13-10), Huntsville (15-10), James Clemens (11-9), Sparkman (12-8).

Class 6A

1. Hazel Green (22-2)

2. Park Crossing (21-2)

3. Clay-Chalkville (18-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (21-4)

5. Stanhope Elmore (22-3)

6. Fort Payne (18-4)

7. Northridge (20-6)

8. Murphy (19-3)

9. Chelsea (17-6)

10. Decatur (20-4)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (16-7), Calera (15-7), Central-Tuscaloosa (15-7), Cullman (19-6), Gulf Shores (14-12), Homewood (15-8), Jackson-Olin (17-6), Jasper (19-6), Minor (17-6), Mortimer Jordan (13-12), Mountain Brook (11-10), Oxford (12-9), Paul Bryant (15-5), Spain Park (14-11).