Bucs, Lady Bucs each atop ASWA poll

× Expand Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson before a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school basketball rankings of the season on Jan. 15.

Hoover's girls remain the No. 1 team in Class 7A, while the boys are back in the top spot.

Hoover's girls have improved to 20-1 on the season, notching road wins over Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain in area play over the last week. Hoover's boys notched wins over those two teams as well and have won three straight now.

Spain Park's boys and girls are in the others nominated category of 6A.

Here are the Class 7A rankings on the boys and girls side, as well as the 6A rankings.

BOYS

Class 7A

1. Hoover (17-6)

2. Huntsville (19-3)

3. Dothan (21-2)

4. Albertville (19-3)

5. Fairhope (17-5)

6. Tuscaloosa Co. (20-4)

7. Sparkman (17-7)

8. Vestavia Hills (16-5)

9. Hewitt-Trussville (14-8)

10. James Clemens (13-4)

Others nominated: Auburn (16-8), Bob Jones (10-11), Enterprise (11-6), Oak Mountain (13-10).

Class 6A

1. Oxford (16-4)

2. Paul Bryant (18-7)

3. Pelham (21-1)

4. Gadsden City (22-1)

5. Shades Valley (17-4)

6. Huffman (15-8)

7. Murphy (17-6)

8. Mountain Brook (15-5)

9. Cullman (18-4)

10. Minor (16-5)

Others nominated: Blount (12-4), Buckhorn (11-12), Calera (16-3), Clay-Chalkville (14-7), Gardendale (14-7), Hazel Green (16-8), Homewood (14-7), Jasper (16-4), Jemison-Huntsville (13-8), Lee-Huntsville (13-7), Pinson Valley (8-8), Russell Co. (15-4), Saraland (17-5), Spain Park (15-8).

Girls Class 7A

1. Hoover (20-1)

2. Albertville (17-4)

3. Bob Jones (18-5)

4. Fairhope (21-3)

5. Auburn (14-3)

6. Daphne (15-7)

7. Prattville (15-4)

8. Alma Bryant (17-4)

9. Vestavia Hills (15-8)

10. Dothan (14-6)

Others nominated: Florence (11-12), Foley (11-6), Hewitt-Trussville (13-9), Huntsville (14-8), James Clemens (9-8), Oak Mountain (10-12), Sparkman (10-8).

Class 6A

1. Park Crossing (20-1)

2. Hazel Green (20-2)

3. Clay-Chalkville (17-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (19-3)

5. Stanhope Elmore (19-3)

6. Northridge (18-4)

7. Fort Payne (16-4)

8. Murphy (16-3)

9. Decatur (19-3)

10. Chelsea (15-6)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (15-6), Calera (13-6), Cullman (16-5), Gulf Shores (14-10), Hartselle (15-7), Homewood (14-7), Homewood (14-7), Jasper (17-5), Minor (17-5), Mountain Brook (9-10), Oxford (12-8), Russell Co. (17-1), Shades Valley (13-6), Spain Park (13-10).