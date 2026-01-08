Lady Bucs No. 1 in latest ASWA poll

× Expand Hoover's Kayla Maxwell (4) brings the ball up court during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school basketball rankings of the season on Jan. 8.

Hoover's girls remain the No. 1 team in Class 7A, while the boys are now in the No. 2 slot.

Over the holiday break, Hoover's boys played eight games, seven of them against out-of-state foes. The Bucs posted a 6-2 record in those games. The Lady Bucs have won seven straight games since the last rankings release.

Spain Park's boys and girls are in the others nominated category of 6A.

Here are the Class 7A rankings on the boys and girls side, as well as the 6A rankings.

Girls Class 7A

1. Hoover (18-1)

2. Albertville (14-4)

3. Bob Jones (16-5)

4. Fairhope (19-3)

5. Daphne (15-5)

6. Alma Bryant (16-3)

7. Auburn (12-3)

8. Prattville (13-4)

9. Vestavia Hills (14-7)

10. Dothan (13-5)

Others nominated: Florence (9-12), Foley (10-6), Huntsville (13-8), James Clemens (8-7), Oak Mountain (10-10), Hewitt-Trussville (12-8), Sparkman (9-8).

Class 6A

1. Park Crossing (17-1)

2. Hazel Green (18-2)

3. Clay-Chalkville (15-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (17-2)

5. Stanhope Elmore (17-3)

6. Northridge (16-4)

7. Fort Payne (15-4)

8. Murphy (14-3)

9. Decatur (17-3)

10. Chelsea (13-6)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (13-6), Calera (11-5), Cullman (16-3), Gardendale (13-7), Gulf Shores (12-9), Hartselle (13-7), Homewood (12-7), Jasper (15-5), Minor (13-5), Mortimer Jordan (11-9), Mountain Brook (7-10), Oxford (8-8), Paul Bryant (11-4), Russell Co. (15-1), Shades Valley (13-4), Spain Park (12-8), Wetumpka (14-4).

Boys Class 7A

1. Dothan (20-1)

2. Hoover (15-6)

3. Huntsville (17-3)

4. James Clemens (12-3)

5. Sparkman (16-6)

6. Tuscaloosa Co. (18-4)

7. Fairhope (15-5)

8. Albertville (17-3)

9. Vestavia Hills (15-4)

10. Hewitt-Trussville (13-7)

Others nominated: Auburn (15-7), Enterprise (9-6), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-6), Oak Mountain (13-8).

Class 6A

1. Pelham (20-0)

2. Shades Valley (16-3)

3. Cullman (18-2)

4. Gadsden City (20-1)

5. Oxford (14-4)

6. Mountain Brook (14-4)

7. Hazel Green (15-6)

8. Paul Bryant (16-7)

9. Murphy (16-6)

10. Huffman (13-8)

Others nominated: Blount (12-3), Buckhorn (10-11), Calera (14-3), Clay-Chalkville (13-6), Homewood (12-7), Jasper (14-4), Jemison-Huntsville (12-8), Lee-Huntsville (12-7), Minor (14-5), Muscle Shoals (10-5), Northridge (15-6), Pinson Valley (8-6), Saraland (15-5), Spain Park (14-7), Wetumpka (13-6).