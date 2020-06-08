Ashford, Ledbetter among those on All-South Metro team

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media SPK BSB at BCS Spain Park’s Colton Ledbetter (15) makes contact during an at-bat in a game between Spain Park and Briarwood Christian on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Jay D. Kynerd Field. Photo by Erin Nelson

With the decision by the Alabama Sports Writers Association to not publish an all-state baseball team from the truncated 2020 season, we at Starnes Media decided to put together an All-South Metro team from the high school baseball season for the first time. Hoover and Spain Park had plenty of representation on the team, including a combined four first-team selections.

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Edward Berry, Mountain Brook; went a perfect 3-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 28 innings.

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Curt Gann, Mountain Brook; went 4-0 with a 1.93 ERA for the Spartans.

HONORABLE MENTION