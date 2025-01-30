High school basketball area tournaments begin this weekend

× Expand Hoover's bench celebrates a three pointer at the Hoover vs. Oak Mountain Basketball game at Hoover High School on Jan. 9, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

The high school basketball postseason has arrived.

Hoover and Spain Park's boys and girls teams are set to begin their postseason pushes soon. The Hoover boys and girls are shooting for an unprecedented third straight sweep of the Class 7A state titles.

Hoover plays in Class 7A, Area 6, with Hewitt-Trussville, Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain.

Spain Park competes in Class 6A, Area 8, with Chelsea, Helena and Pelham.

Hoover will host both boys and girls tournaments. The boys are undefeated and went 6-0 in area play. The girls tied Vestavia Hills with a 5-1 mark, winning a subsequent coin toss to host as well.

The Lady Bucs will play Oak Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the opening round of the tournament. Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville will follow that at 6 p.m. The tournament final is set for next Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Hoover's boys take on Oak Mountain at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills playing after that. The tournament final will follow the girls' final at 7 p.m. next Friday.

Chelsea is hosting both Area 8 tournaments as well. Spain Park's girls will play Chelsea on Saturday at 6 p.m., while Pelham and Helena play each other at 4:30 p.m. before that. The tournament final will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Spain Park's boys take on Chelsea at 7 p.m. Monday, right after Helena and Pelham face off at 5:30 p.m. The tournament final will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The top two teams in each area tournament advance to the next round. Classes 1A-6A have a sub-regional round later next week, while 7A moves straight to the regional tournament.