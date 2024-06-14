Tatum Ahlemeyer named Player of Year, headlines postseason lists

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Spain Park’s Tatum Ahlemeyer (19) dribbles the ball in a Class 7A first-round playoff game against Vestavia Hills on Monday, April 29, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Spain Park’s Reese Oldfield (12) dribbles the ball in a Class 7A first-round playoff game against Vestavia Hills on Monday, April 29, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Spain Park’s Addy Soehn (6) kicks the ball from the corner in an area match against Oak Mountain at Heardmont Park on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Hoover’s Conrad Hernandez (15) looks up for the ball guarded by Oak Mountain’s Nate Joiner (7) in a Class 7A first-round playoff game on Monday, April 29, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 5 of 6 Expand David Leong Photo by David Leong. Hoover's Dee Dee Udeh (11) is guarded by Vestavia Hills’ River Riley (19) during a Class 7A quarterfinal game at Hoover High School on May 3, 2024. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 6 Expand David Leong Photo by David Leong. Hoover's Lane Morton (0) kicks the ball away during a Class 7A quarterfinal game between Vestavia and Hoover at Hoover High School on May 3, 2024. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

Several Hoover and Spain Park high school soccer players were named to postseason lists following their stellar performances in 2024.

For the girls, Spain Park sophomore forward Reese Oldfield and senior midfielder Tatum Ahlemeyer were named first team all-state. Hoover freshman forward Destiny Udeh, freshman goalkeeper Lane Morton and Spain Park junior midfielder Addy Soehn made the second team.

Udeh, Oldfield, Ahlemeyer, Soehn, Morton and Hoover junior midfielder Elise Marquardt all were selected all-state on the Class 7A team.

On the all-metro team, Ahlemeyere was named Player of the Year. Udeh, Oldfield, Marquardt, Ahlemeyer and Soehn were all selected first team. Spain Park midfielder Morgan Anthony, Hoover defender Sage Thomas, Spain Park defender Evyn Williams and Morton were all second team selections.

Spain Park midfielder Auryn Tillette, goalkeeper Morgan Pritchett and Hoover defender Kelly West were honorable mention.

For the boys, Hoover junior defender Conrad Hernandez was named second team all-state. Junior forward Patrick Anderson was honorable mention. On the 7A team, Hernandez was selected first team.

Anderson was named first team all-metro. From Hoover, Hernandez, James Walker and James Lovoy were named honorable mention, as were Spain Park’s Bobby Propper, Cole Russell and Grant Walter.