All-South Metro Volleyball: McKinnon named POY, Bucs land 3 on 1st team

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Hoover at Chelsea Volleyball Hoover’s Rya McKinnon (9) spikes the ball as Chelsea’s Amaya Rudolph (7) jumps to block in a match between the Chelsea Hornets and Hoover Buccaneers held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media State Volleyball - Spain Park’s Audrey Rothman (8) spikes the ball in a class 7A state semifinal match against McGill-Toolen during the AHSAA Volleyball State Championship held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media State Volleyball - Hoover’s Gabbi Essix (15) sends the ball over the net in a class 7A state semifinal match against Thompson during the AHSAA Volleyball State Championship held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

The third annual Starnes Media All-South Metro volleyball team comes on the heels of a 2020 season that saw Mountain Brook and Hoover high schools capture state titles. Mountain Brook won the Class 6A championship, while Hoover claimed the 7A crown, its first in program history.

The players of the year came from those teams, with Hoover’s Rya McKinnon earning Offensive and overall Player of the Year honors. Mountain Brook libero Evelyn King was named Defensive Player of the Year. John Carroll’s Michael Heard earned Coach of the Year recognition for leading the Cavaliers to the state tournament in his first season.

Player of the Year: Rya McKinnon, Hoover

Offensive Player of the Year: Rya McKinnon, Hoover

Defensive Player of the Year: Evelyn King, Mountain Brook

Coach of the Year: Michael Heard, John Carroll

1ST TEAM

Outside hitter – Rya McKinnon, Hoover, junior: won Player of the Year honors with 543 kills and 234 digs for the 7A champion.

Outside hitter – Audrey Rothman, Spain Park, junior: had 512 kills, 244 assists and 172 digs for the runner-up Jags.

Outside hitter – Olivia Brown, Homewood, junior: had a strong balance of 362 kills and 318 digs for the Patriots.

Outside hitter – Celie Field, Mountain Brook, senior: led the Spartans to the state championship, tallying 317 kills and 327 digs in a stellar season.

Setter – Aly Durban, Hoover, senior: piled up 1,262 assists in an outstanding senior season for the champs.

Setter – Hannah Parant, Mountain Brook, freshman: racked up 897 assists and 237 digs as a first-year player.

Libero – Evelyn King, Mountain Brook, senior: the Defensive Player of the Year had 676 digs on the year.

Libero – Amelia Ragusa, John Carroll, senior: had 497 digs and wrapped up a five-year varsity career by leading the Cavs to the state tournament.

Middle hitter – Gabrielle Essix, Hoover, senior: the Florida signee had 378 kills and 83 blocks as a powerful force for the Bucs.

Middle hitter – Greer Golden, Mountain Brook, junior: finished with 306 kills and 84 blocks in a championship-winning season.

Right side – Amaya Rudolph, Chelsea, senior: played four years for the Hornets, capping her career with 233 kills, 137 digs and 31 blocks.

Right side – Mackenzie Yoakum, Homewood, junior: despite missing time, the lefty finished with 199 kills, 75 digs and 42 blocks.

2ND TEAM

Outside hitter – Sydney Melton, Hoover, senior: wrapped up her career with 237 kills.

Outside hitter – Landry Frisch, Oak Mountain, senior: finished her Oak Mountain career with 285 kills and 153 digs this season.

Outside hitter – Hope Wright, Chelsea, senior: finished out her career with a strong season, contributing 273 kills, 252 digs and 81 aces.

Outside hitter – Emily Breazeale, Spain Park, sophomore: finished with 263 kills as a strong complement to Rothman.

Setter – Madison Moore, Chelsea, sophomore: was one of Chelsea’s two main setters, registering 477 assists, 138 digs and 53 aces.

Setter – Olivia Outman, Homewood, junior: ran the Homewood offense with 682 assists and 210 digs.

Libero – Ava McMillan, Vestavia Hills, senior: finished a stellar career with over 1,000 career digs.

Libero – Sarah Smith, Homewood, senior: the Memphis signee had 595 digs in her final season.

Middle hitter – Kayla Jemison, Hoover, senior: had 141 kills and 70 blocks for the Bucs.

Middle hitter – Hannah Hitson, Mountain Brook, junior: put forth 201 kills, 75 blocks and 61 digs for the Spartans.

Right side – Angelica Vines, Vestavia Hills, junior: had 288 kills and 91 digs for the Rebels.

Right side – Riley Kelner, John Carroll, senior: had 390 kills, 75 aces and 156 digs.

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitter: Emma Pohlmann, Chelsea; Lacee Sheaffer, Oak Mountain; Lilly Gilbert, Mountain Brook; Emma Crawford, Briarwood; Stella Yester, John Carroll; Megan Walker, Vestavia Hills

Setter: Morgan Martin, Chelsea; Kathryn Smith, Oak Mountain; Lilly Johnson, Spain Park; Sara Archer, John Carroll; Alice Armstrong, Vestavia Hills

Middle hitter: Morgan Scott, John Carroll; Erin Jenkins, John Carroll; Lily Janas, Homewood; Stella Helms, Briarwood

Right side: Bella Halyard, Spain Park; Mel Jones, Hoover; Sims Kilgore, Mountain Brook; Jayni Thompson, Oak Mountain

Defensive specialist: Anna Sartin, Chelsea; Eva Guenster, Hoover; Paige Ingersoll, Spain Park; Brooklyn Allison, Spain Park; Halley Callaham, Homewood; Peyton David, Hoover

Libero: Sydney Jaffe, Oak Mountain; Katelyn Walsh, Spain Park; Kendal Youngblood, Hoover

Starnes Media produces seven monthly newspapers, and members of the All-South Metro team include players from Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Hoover, Spain Park, Homewood, John Carroll, Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook. The team was compiled by the staff of Starnes Media in consultation with local coaches.