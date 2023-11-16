All-South Metro Volleyball: Ingersoll, Durban named Players of the Year

× 1 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover’s Sydney Durban (4) passes the ball in a Class 7A state quarterfinal match against St. Paul’s at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. The Bucs defeated St. Paul’s to advance to the semifinal match against Bob Jones. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Spain Park’s Megan Ingersoll (7) hits the ball at the net in a Class 7A state quarterfinal match against Enterprise at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover’s Kendyl Mitchell (12) hits the ball at the net in a Class 7A state quarterfinal match against St. Paul’s at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. The Bucs defeated St. Paul’s to advance to the semifinal match against Bob Jones. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 4 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Spain Park’s Cailyn Kyes (12) passes the ball during a match against Chelsea in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover’s Kenzie Richards (14) hits the ball in a Class 7A state quarterfinal match against St. Paul’s at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. The Bucs defeated St. Paul’s to advance to the semifinal match against Bob Jones. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 6 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Spain Park’s Reagan Gilbert (11) hits the ball during a match against Chelsea in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover’s Addison Bentley (3) sets in a Class 7A state quarterfinal match against St. Paul’s at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. The Bucs defeated St. Paul’s to advance to the semifinal match against Bob Jones. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 8 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover’s Madi Lopez (9) sets the ball in a match against Mountain Brook at Hoover High School on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover’s Olivia Guenster (1) hits the ball in a match against Mountain Brook at Hoover High School on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Spain Park’s Grace Devlin (5) passes the ball during a match against Chelsea in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover’s Kayla Terrell (17) hits the ball at the net in a Class 7A state quarterfinal match against St. Paul’s at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. The Bucs defeated St. Paul’s to advance to the semifinal match against Bob Jones. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 12 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover’s Layla Smith (5) hits the ball at the net in a Class 7A state quarterfinal match against St. Paul’s at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. The Bucs defeated St. Paul’s to advance to the semifinal match against Bob Jones. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 13 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover’s Sydnie Broom (15) and Layla Smith (5) block a hit at the net in a Class 7A state quarterfinal match against St. Paul’s at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. The Bucs defeated St. Paul’s to advance to the semifinal match against Bob Jones. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 14 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Spain Park’s Alexa Benda (14) hits the ball in a Class 7A state quarterfinal match against Enterprise at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 15 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Spain Park’s Bea Wiggins (1) hits the ball at the net in a match against the Bucs at Spain Park High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 16 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover’s Grace Johnston (7) hits the ball at the net in a match against Mountain Brook at Hoover High School on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

The 2023 high school volleyball season featured plenty of great moments and incredible performances. The Starnes Media All-South Metro Team attempts to honor and recognize the athletes who made the season a memorable one.

This year’s overall Player of the Year is Mountain Brook setter Hannah Parant, who will play collegiately at the University of Alabama. Parant put a bow on a stellar career, leading the Spartans to a third state championship in four years this fall. She finished the season with program records in career assists and aces.

The Offensive Player of the Year is Spain Park outside hitter Megan Ingersoll. Although just a sophomore, she established herself as one of the top players in the state this season. She helped lead the Jags back to the state tournament and led Class 7A with 536 kills on the year.

Defensive Player of the Year honors were split between two outstanding liberos, Hoover’s Sydney Durban and Vestavia Hills’ Audrey Vielguth. Durban racked up an astounding 730 digs for the season and led the Bucs to the state tournament, while Vielguth capped off an incredible career of her own. She posted 538 digs and has signed to play at Southeastern Louisiana University.

Mountain Brook’s Mattie Gardner is this year’s Coach of the Year, as her Spartans won the program’s seventh state title in the last decade. On the way to that, Mountain Brook toppled Bayside Academy in the semifinals, snapping a 21-year streak of state championships for Bayside.

The full team is listed below.

Player of the Year: Hannah Parant, Mountain Brook

Offensive Player of the Year: Megan Ingersoll, Spain Park

Defensive Players of the Year: Audrey Vielguth, Vestavia Hills, and Sydney Durban, Hoover

Coach of the Year: Mattie Gardner, Mountain Brook

1ST TEAM

Outside hitter: Megan Ingersoll, Spain Park; posted 536 kills as the Jags’ dominant offensive force.

Outside hitter: Lauren Buchanan, Chelsea; the Texas Tech commit posted a stellar season, passing 1,000 career kills and racking up 525 kills, 218 digs and 78 aces on the year.

Outside hitter: Kendyl Mitchell, Hoover; had 424 kills and 392 digs in a strong final season.

Outside hitter: Mabrey Whitehead, Oak Mountain; the North Alabama signee led her team with 81 aces in addition to posting 316 kills and 284 digs as a strong all-around player.

Setter: Hannah Parant, Mountain Brook; finished a brilliant career by posting 1,170 assists, 311 digs and 224 kills this year.

Setter: Cara Belcher, Chelsea; notched 504 assists, 225 digs and 111 kills for the Hornets.

Setter: Cailyn Kyes, Spain Park; had 865 assists running the Jags’ offense.

Libero: Sydney Durban, Hoover; led the charge on the back row with 730 digs.

Libero: Audrey Vielguth, Vestavia Hills; the senior had 538 digs in her second straight first-team appearance.

Libero: Ella Kate Wright, Mountain Brook; the junior played great down the stretch, racking up 500 digs for the year.

Middle: Alice Garzon, Mountain Brook; the senior posted 330 kills and 72 blocks for the state champs.

Middle: Kenzie Richards, Hoover; the Lawson State signee went for 172 kills and 119 digs.

Right side: Annie Lacey, Mountain Brook; the senior went for 321 kills.

Right side: Lauren Schuessler, Oak Mountain; the Pensacola State signee led the Eagles with 358 kills and 413 digs, also posting 364 assists.

All-around: Stella Helms, Briarwood; finished an incredible career with over 1,000 kills and digs.

All-around: Mae Mae Beatty, Mountain Brook; came on strong this fall, posting 331 kills and 316 digs.

2ND TEAM

Outside hitter: Millie Burgess, Vestavia Hills; the sophomore had a brilliant year, going for 409 kills.

Outside hitter: Paige Parant, Mountain Brook; the senior had 206 kills and 285 digs in another strong year.

Outside hitter: Reagan Gilbert, Spain Park; finished a strong all-around year with 316 kills, 264 digs and 92 aces.

Outside hitter: Mira McCool, Homewood; eclipsed 500 career kills in her senior campaign.

Setter: Addison Bentley, Hoover; had 576 assists as part of a setting tandem with the Bucs.

Setter: Madi Lopez, Hoover; the other half of Hoover’s setting tandem, finishing with 582 assists.

Setter: Kamryn Coleman, Homewood; the freshman went over 500 assists in a standout season.

Libero: Caroline Jones, Briarwood; eclipsed 1,000 career digs by posting 523 this season.

Libero: Olivia Guenster, Hoover; a standout defensive specialist for the Bucs, with 709 digs.

Libero: Grace Devlin, Spain Park; the senior had 317 digs in her final season.

Middle: Mae Mae Lacey, Mountain Brook; finished her career with 190 kills, 77 blocks and 41 digs.

Middle: Kaleigh Hall, Chelsea; had 194 kills and 71 blocks on the year.

Right side: Marion Haskell, John Carroll; the sophomore led the Cavs with 234 kills.

Right side: Kayla Terrell, Hoover; finished with 197 kills and 84 blocks.

All-around: Jordan Madsen, Vestavia Hills; the junior compiled 299 kills and 137 digs in multiple positions.

All-around: Meredith Davis, John Carroll; finished a stellar career and posted 249 digs.

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitter: Layla Smith, Hoover; Mady Kirkpatrick, John Carroll.

Setter: Emma Hawkins, Oak Mountain.

Libero: Ava Gillis, Mountain Brook; Sophia Dailey, Hewitt-Trussville.

Middle: Sydnie Broom, Hoover; Ellis McCool, Homewood; Kennedy Vincent, Hewitt-Trussville; Alexa Benda, Spain Park.

Right side: Kaitlin Gilchrist, John Carroll; Madelyn Bromley, Hewitt-Trussville; Bea Wiggins, Spain Park; Grace Johnston, Hoover.

Starnes Media's publications cover several communities throughout the Birmingham metro area. Schools included for consideration on this team were Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Hoover, Spain Park, Homewood, John Carroll, Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville. The team was selected by Starnes Media’s sports department, in collaboration with the coaches.