All-South Metro Team: Barker named Player of Year, Chase wins Coach of Year

The 2019-20 high school basketball season was a banner one for many teams in the Starnes Publishing coverage area. Spain Park’s girls won their second Class 7A state championship in three years, while Oak Mountain’s boys reached the state final four for the first time in program history.

Defending boys champions Pinson Valley and Mountain Brook were unable to defend their titles, but both teams had remarkable seasons.

After sharing Starnes Publishing All-South Metro Girls Player of the Year honors last year, Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker takes the award again following a spectacular senior season. The Georgia signee averaged a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds per game, leading the Lady Jags to a win over Hoover in the state title game. Mike Chase is the Girls Coach of the Year for steering the team to another state championship.

On the boys side, Mountain Brook’s Colby Jones gives the Spartans the Player of the Year for the second straight season (Trendon Watford earned the award last year). The Xavier signee led the Spartans to the state final and registered 25 points and nearly eight rebounds per game on the year. Longtime Oak Mountain coach Chris Love took his Eagles squad all the way to the state semifinals and takes home Coach of the Year honors.

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Guard: Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park; led the Lady Jags to a second state title in three years.

Guard: Reniya Kelly, Hoover; did it all for a Lady Bucs team that advanced to the state final, as she registered 13.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.6 steals per game.

Guard: Amiya Payne, Hewitt-Trussville; led the Lady Huskies with 19.5 points and six rebounds per game. She has surpassed 1,400 points in her career.

Forward: Aniya Hubbard, Hoover; the Lady Bucs' leading scorer, she averaged 15.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game before getting injured in the regional final.

Forward: Jordan Parker, Chelsea; named the team's MVP for the second straight year after averaging 11.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

SECOND TEAM

Guard: Emma Smith, Vestavia Hills; led the Lady Rebels with 12.8 points and six rebounds per game, as Vestavia Hills returned to the regional final for the first time in over a decade.

Guard: Morgan White, Westminster-Oak Mountain; capped off an historic run with the Lady Knights, as she piled up 14.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Guard: Madison Adamson, Hoover; the Air Force signee registered 8.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Forward: Erica Jones, Hewitt-Trussville; the Mobile signee had 12 points and five rebounds per contest, playing her best ball down the stretch once fully healthy.

Erica Jones, Hewitt-Trussville; the Mobile signee had 12 points and five rebounds per contest, playing her best ball down the stretch once fully healthy. Forward: Kassidy Schnoer, Homewood; led a resurgent Lady Patriots squad with 16 points and 8.5 rebounds per game after not playing as a junior.

THIRD TEAM

Guard: Abi Brown, Oak Mountain; the FIU softball signee sank 81 3-pointers to the tune of 33%, helping lead the Lady Eagles to the regional tournament.

Guard: Caidyn Cannon, Homewood; the sophomore guard racked up 13 points and five boards a game.

Guard: Anna Wood, Vestavia Hills; capped off her career with 8.3 points per game and a memorable regional tournament in which she helped lead a comeback win over Austin.

Forward: Pressley Rains, Chelsea; a force on both ends of the court, she racked up 8.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while being a stout on-ball defender.

Pressley Rains, Chelsea; a force on both ends of the court, she racked up 8.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while being a stout on-ball defender. Forward: Megan Gache, Westminster-Oak Mountain; piled up 8.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest for the Lady Knights.

Player of the Year: Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park

Coach of the Year: Mike Chase, Spain Park

HONORABLE MENTION

Guard: Avery Masdon, Spain Park; Jada Knight, Hoover; Maddie Vaughn, Briarwood; Ellen Fleming, Chelsea; Sydney Schwallie, Chelsea; Caroline Mays, Briarwood; Vonquice Wilson, Clay-Chalkville; April Hooks, Hewitt-Trussville; Jordan Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville; Ann Vandevelde, Mountain Brook; Emma Stearns, Mountain Brook; Abby Gordon, Oak Mountain; Camille Chase, Spain Park; Emma Bauer, John Carroll; Alison Stubbs, Vestavia Hills; Ally Smith, Vestavia Hills; Courtney Whatley, Pinson Valley; Shameria Blocton, Pinson Valley

Forward: Kate Saunders, Briarwood; D'yona Jones, Hewitt-Trussville; Ellie Dayhuff, Mountain Brook; Hannah Edwards, Oak Mountain; Summer Killin, John Carroll; Tamyia Muse, Clay-Chalkville; Virginia Welch, Westminster-Oak Mountain; Haley Russell, Spain Park

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Guard: Colby Jones, Mountain Brook; had a breakout year and led the Spartans within a few plays of a fourth consecutive state title.

Guard: Zane Nelson, Oak Mountain; piled up 16.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for an Eagles team that went further than any in school history.

Guard: Kam Woods, Pinson Valley; finished an illustrious career by averaging 37 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He scored 3,711 points in his career.

Guard: DJ Fairley, Hoover; led the Bucs with 20.3 points per contest.

DJ Fairley, Hoover; led the Bucs with 20.3 points per contest. Forward: Caleb Moore, Chelsea; slid into the starting lineup after Christmas and averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the final 17 games. He set a school record with 51 blocks on the year.

SECOND TEAM

Guard: GaQuincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley; shot 50% from the field and averaged 15 points and five rebounds for the Indians.

Guard: Hayden Lamey, Briarwood; fought through injuries much of the season, but still managed 16 points and four rebounds per game while shooting 43% from 3-point range.

Guard: Cameron Glover, Hewitt-Trussville; led the way for the Huskies with 15.2 points per game and a 41% clip from 3-points range.

Guard: Cam Crawford, Spain Park; helped lead the Jags to the regional final with his 11.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Cam Crawford, Spain Park; helped lead the Jags to the regional final with his 11.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Forward: Will Shaver, Oak Mountain; the highly-touted forward averaged 8.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for a strong Eagles squad.

THIRD TEAM

Guard: Holt Bashinsky, Mountain Brook: the sharpshooter averaged 12.4 points per game on 46% shooting from 3-point range.

Guard: Win Miller, Vestavia Hills; the freshman guard put together a strong season, averaging 12.2 points per contest.

Guard: Evan Smith, Oak Mountain; the dynamic guard put forth 6.8 points and four assists.

Guard: Sam Bradford, Westminster-Oak Mountain; averaged 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, while surpassing 1,000 points in his career.

Sam Bradford, Westminster-Oak Mountain; averaged 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, while surpassing 1,000 points in his career. Forward: Pate Owen, Homewood; the senior led the Patriots with 13.1 points per game and shot 56% from the field.

Player of the Year: Colby Jones, Mountain Brook

Coach of the Year: Chris Love, Oak Mountain

HONORABLE MENTION

Guard: Ryan Donohoo, Briarwood; Cal Reebals, Briarwood; Andrew Messier, Chelsea; Donovan Shangase, Clay-Chalkville; Jacolby Thomas, Hewitt-Trussville; Chip Culpepper, Hoover; Marcello Nanni, Homewood; Bo Barber, Homewood; PJ Davis, Homewood; Wilder Evers, Oak Mountain; Josh Harrington, Spain Park; JR Lambert, Spain Park; Oneal Mearchant, John Carroll; Coleman Barranco, Vestavia Hills; Houston Likens, Westminster-Oak Mountain

Forward: Chance Beard, Briarwood; Bryant Royster, Chelsea; Daniel Beachem, Clay-Chalkville; Carter Sobera, Mountain Brook; Noah Young, Oak Mountain; Colin Turner, Spain Park; Jaden Johnson, Clay-Chalkville

