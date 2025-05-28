All-South Metro Softball: Westhoven named Pitcher of Year

× 1 of 10 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover vs. Mountain Brook Softball Hoover's Haley Westhoven (10) pitches during a game against Mountain Brook and Hoover on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at Jim Brown Field in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 10 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover vs. Mountain Brook Softball Hoover's Lindsey Westhoven (20) hits the ball during a game against Mountain Brook and Hoover on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at Jim Brown Field in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 10 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover vs. Mountain Brook Softball Hoover's Mollie Hanson (0) celebrates a home run during a game against Mountain Brook and Hoover on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at Jim Brown Field in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 4 of 10 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover vs. Mountain Brook Softball Hoover's Reagan Lawson (24) bats during a game against Mountain Brook and Hoover on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at Jim Brown Field in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 5 of 10 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover vs. Vestavia Hills Softball Hoover's Cheyenne Conner (2) makes a catch during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Vestavia Hills Softball Complex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Teagan Huey Spain Park's Klara Thompson. Photo courtesy of Teagan Huey. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Teagan Huey Spain Park's Allie Whitaker. Photo courtesy of Teagan Huey. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Teagan Huey Spain Park's Charlee Bennett. Photo courtesy of Teagan Huey. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Teagan Huey Spain Park's Jaley Young. Photo courtesy of Teagan Huey. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Teagan Huey Spain Park's Maxie Provost. Photo courtesy of Teagan Huey. Prev Next

The 2025 Under the Lights All-South Metro Softball Team, published by Starnes Media, aims to recognize the top individuals from across the area.

The Player of the Year honors go to Hewitt-Trussville’s Corey Goguts, who tied for the state lead with an eye-popping 31 home runs on the year. Katie Hopson from Chelsea, a true utlity player, takes Hitter of the Year honors after sparking the Hornets offense.

Hoover senior Haley Westhoven is the Pitcher of the Year, finishing her career by leading the area with 13 wins for the Bucs. Her coach, Trey Matlock, takes Coach of the Year honors after leading the Bucs to winning Area 6, arguably the toughest in the state.

Player of the Year: Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville

Hitter of the Year: Katie Hopson, Chelsea

Pitcher of the Year: Haley Westhoven, Hoover

Coach of the Year: Trey Matlock, Hoover

1ST TEAM

Pitcher: Haley Westhoven, Hoover; tied for the area lead with 13 wins, posting a 2.85 earned run average.

Pitcher: Kelsey Crain, Oak Mountain; posted the lowest ERA in the area with a 2.24 mark, winning eight games.

Pitcher: Jaley Young, Spain Park; led the area with 110 strikeouts, winning nine games.

Catcher: Lindsey Westhoven, Hoover; one of the leaders for the Bucs, finishing with a .404 on-base percentage and 33 runs batted in.

Infield: Claire Robinett, Mountain Brook; hit .417 in her senior season, finishing with 40 hits.

Infield: Marianna Murray, Mountain Brook; hit eight homers and finished with a .458 OBP.

Infield: Sheridan Andrews, Oak Mountain; put together another strong year, hitting .421 with 10 doubles.

Infield: Mollie Hanson, Hoover; one of the top hitters in the middle of the order for the Bucs, driving in 32 runs.

Infield: Charlee Bennett, Spain Park; capped off her career with a .411 OBP.

Outfield: Madison Letson, Homewood; put together a great sophomore year, hitting .576 and driving in 27 runs.

Outfield: Reagan Rape, Mountain Brook; caused havoc for opponents, hitting .600 and stealing 41 bases.

Outfield: Reagan Lawson, Hoover; got on base at a .483 clip and stole 30 bases.

Outfield: Evelyn Splawn, Vestavia Hills; hit .426, racking up 52 hits and stealing 23 bases for the Rebels.

Designated hitter: Emily Williams, John Carroll; hit 14 homers with 52 RBIs.

Designated hitter: Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville; hit .521 with 31 homers and 78 RBIs, drawing 32 walks.

Designated hitter: Sydney Carroll, Chelsea; hit seven homers and drew 20 walks as one of the area’s most feared hitters.

Utility: Katie Hopson, Chelsea; hit .461 with 16 home runs, racking up 70 hits.

Utility: Zaylen Tucker, Hewitt-Trussville; worked her way back from injury, hitting .448 with six homers and throwing critical innings in the circle.

Utility: Marian Cummings, Oak Mountain; hit .402 and won nine games in the circle.

2ND TEAM

Pitcher: Maxie Provost, Spain Park; had a brilliant eighth-grade season, going 10-6 with a 2.98 ERA.

Pitcher: Larsen Cummings, Briarwood; posted a 2.48 ERA and struck out 102 batters.

Pitcher: Alaysha Crews, Chelsea; the top pitcher for a strong Hornets, winning nine games.

Catcher: Anna DuBose, Oak Mountain; capped off her career with a solid year and only making three errors in the field.

Infield: Klara Thompson, Spain Park; hit six homers and stole 20 bases without being caught.

Infield: Lorelei Beck, Chelsea; drove in 38 runs and was a solid pitcher for the Hornets as well.

Infield: Peyton Hull, Hewitt-Trussville; the Montevallo signee registered 42 hits.

Infield: Caroline Brown, Chelsea; the Kennesaw State commit hit .363 with six homers.

Infield: Brooke Monosky, Oak Mountain; put together an impressive freshman season, with a .367 average.

Outfield: Ava Hyde, Hewitt-Trussville; had a great senior year, with 60 hits and 29 stolen bases.

Outfield: Presley Hull, Hewitt-Trussville; contributed heavily as a sophomore, hitting .403.

Outfield: Cheyenne Conner, Hoover; finished with a .402 OBP with 39 hits and 18 RBIs.

Outfield: Bella Williams, Oak Mountain; got on base at a .427 clip for the Eagles.

Designated hitter: Mia Gonzalez, Homewood; hit .444 with 33 RBIs.

Designated hitter: Allie Whitaker, Spain Park; hit seven homers for the Jags.

Designated hitter: Makaila Hope, Hewitt-Trussville; drove in 21 runs and posted a .467 OBP.

Utility: Kaylynn Nutter, John Carroll; posted a .521 OBP with 30 RBIs.

Utility: Evie Andrews, Hewitt-Trussville; a versatile player for the Huskies who drove in 32 runs in a strong season.

Utility: Allie Stuman, Homewood; the sophomore infielder hit .420 and drove in 49 runs.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Emma Parmley, Chelsea; Anne Hope Howell, Homewood; Kinley Poe, Hewitt-Trussville; Elizabeth Yother, Vestavia Hills; Caroline Chaney, Hoover; Aaliyah Hayes, Hoover.

Catcher: EJ Bragan, Vestavia Hills; Chloe Wade, Spain Park; AT Goldman, Mountain Brook; Ashley Heinemann, Briarwood.

Infield: Kindal Whistle, John Carroll; Erin Coleman, Hewitt-Trussville; Ryleigh Wood, Hewitt-Trussville; Lilly Ferguson, Vestavia Hills; Scout Staggs, Briarwood; Avery Chaney, Hoover.

Outfield: Reagan Roberts, Spain Park; Jordan Weiner, Spain Park; Sophia Williams, Oak Mountain; Ava Robinson, Homewood.

Designated hitter: Sydney Moore, Hewitt-Trussville; Tatum Lasseter, Spain Park; Edith Kaplan, Mountain Brook.

Utility: Molly Shea, Mountain Brook; Kate Flanagan, Vestavia Hills; Darcy Hill, Hewitt-Trussville.