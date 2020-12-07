All-South Metro Roundup: Bucs, Jags combine for 3 on 1st team

× 1 of 5 Expand Barry Stephenson 2020 Hoover Football Hoover Wide Receiver RJ Hamilton(80) tacks on yards after a completion during a game between Hoover and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Hoover Met. × 2 of 5 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park WR Cooper Kelley (10) makes a catch during a game between Spain Park and Hueytown on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Hueytown High School. × 3 of 5 Expand Barry Stephenson 2020 Hoover Football Hoover Offensive Lineman Nicholas Paradise(52) leads receiver Malik Thomas during a game between Oak Mountain and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the Hoover Met. × 4 of 5 Expand James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Spain Park QB Bennett Meredith #3 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 5 of 5 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park WR Jaylen Ward (1) runs after a catch during a game between Spain Park and Hueytown on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Hueytown High School. Prev Next

The 2020 high school football season was one unlike any other. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic forced forfeits, limited capacities in stadiums and many other irregularities. But that did not prevent players and teams throughout the area from putting together spectacular performances worthy of the All-South Metro team.

This fall, Briarwood’s Tyler Waugh earned the overall and Defensive Player of the Year honors, thanks to his outstanding production as a linebacker and goal line runner for the Lions. Oak Mountain quarterback Evan Smith ran wild all season and is the Offensive Player of the Year. The Eagles had a terrific season, leading to Cris Bell being named Coach of the Year.

Buddy Anderson completed his 43rd and final season as the Vestavia Hills head coach as well. He won 346 games in an outstanding career.

Player of the Year: Tyler Waugh, Briarwood

Offensive Player of the Year: Evan Smith, Oak Mountain

Defensive Player of the Year: Tyler Waugh, Briarwood

Coach of the Year: Cris Bell, Oak Mountain

Lifetime Achievement Award: Buddy Anderson

1ST TEAM

Offense

QB – Evan Smith, Oak Mountain; led the area with 1,719 yards, albeit from the quarterback spot. He scored 29 total touchdowns in a stellar season.

RB – Armoni Goodwin, Hewitt-Trussville; capped off a brilliant career with 1,422 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.

RB – Judah Tait, Oak Mountain: complemented Smith with 1,412 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns as part of a dominant ground attack.

WR – RJ Hamilton, Hoover: the dynamic sophomore eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark, catching 53 passes and nine touchdowns with 1,063 yards.

WR – Cooper Kelley, Spain Park: led an explosive Jags passing attack with 1,002 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 53 catches.

WR – Marquarius White, Clay-Chalkville: emerged as the Cougars’ go-to receiver and had 13 receiving touchdowns with 877 yards.

WR – Omari Kelly, Hewitt-Trussville: finished the year with 710 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

OL – Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville: a punishing blocker that paved the way for a pair of 1,000-yard rushers.

OL – Carson McKeen, Briarwood: played four positions along the line throughout the year and had 31 pancakes for the Lions.

OL – Nick Paradise, Hoover: has provided stability at the center position for several years for the Bucs.

OL – Jack Smith, Mountain Brook: allowed just one sack all year, finishing with 34 pancakes and 48 knockdowns.

OL – Nic Rigdon, Oak Mountain: paved the way for an Eagles’ ground attack that averaged 328 yards per game.

ATH – GaQuincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley: did a little bit of everything for the Indians, notching over 600 receiving yards and intercepting two passes for touchdowns.

K/P – Jaren Van Winkle, Clay-Chalkville: a four-year starter for the Cougars, making all 54 of his extra points and all eight of his field goal attempts, along with averaging 38 yards per punt.

K/P – Hogan Morton, Oak Mountain: made 37-of-39 extra points and 5-of-7 field goals. He finished his career with 88 points.

Defense

DL – Justice Finkley, Hewitt-Trussville: finished with 82 total tackles and 24 quarterback hurries despite battling double and triple teams all season.

DL – Lawrence Johnson, John Carroll: put together a strong season for the upstart Cavs, finishing with 20 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

DL – Gavin Nelson, Oak Mountain: led the Eagles defense with 7.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.

DL – Braxton Wetzler, Mountain Brook: plugged up the middle for the Spartans, notching 56 total tackles and six tackles for loss.

LB – Parker Hutson, Briarwood: racked up 110 tackles and did a little bit of everything for the Lions, including contributing on offense.

LB – Jonathon Harris, Clay-Chalkville: the most valuable force of the Cougars defense, finishing with 93 tackles.

LB – Mike Edwards, Hewitt-Trussville: contributed 84 tackles and four interceptions for the Huskies.

LB – Charlie Goode, Homewood: wrapped up a stellar career with 109 tackles for the Patriots.

DB – Alastair Harris, Briarwood: the Swiss Army knife of the Lions defense, finishing with 79 tackles and two interceptions.

DB – Trey Washington, Hewitt-Trussville: the Ole Miss commit covered the opposition’s best receiver each week, finishing with 54 tackles and a couple picks.

DB – Blake Pugh, Mountain Brook: picked off four passes and recovered two fumbles while finishing with 49 tackles.

DB – Joseph Sullivan, Vestavia Hills: was all over the place for the Rebels, intercepting two passes and contributing 87 tackles.

ATH – Tyler Waugh, Briarwood: led the area with 165 total tackles, while contributing two defensive touchdowns as well. He also rushed for 13 touchdowns in goal line packages.

2ND TEAM

Offense

QB – Bennett Meredith, Spain Park: led one of the state’s most explosive passing attacks, finishing the year with 3,106 yards and 24 touchdowns.

RB – Edward Osley, Clay-Chalkville: rushed for 1,328 yards and 15 touchdowns.

RB – Luke Reebals, Briarwood: a terrific all-around player, rushing for 1,149 yards and receiving for 383 more, with eight total touchdowns.

WR – Jaylen Ward, Spain Park: as the second leading receiver for the Jags, finished with 876 yards and five touchdowns.

WR – Malik Thomas, Hoover: capped off his career with 724 receiving yards and 10 scores.

WR – Len Irvine, Homewood: had 51 grabs for 694 yards and four touchdowns as the Patriots’ primary pass-catching option.

WR – Brooks Donnelly, Briarwood: returned from injury to catch six touchdown passes with 537 yards.

OL – Will Grant, Mountain Brook: had 32 pancakes and 42 knockdowns as the Spartans’ center.

OL – Drew Rowland, Oak Mountain: graded over 85% for the season for the Eagles.

OL – Dawson Ray, Vestavia Hills: paved the way for an always strong Rebels rushing attack.

OL – Rayvon Crum, Pinson Valley: the North Texas commit was the leader on the Indians’ line.

OL – Izziah Williams, Clay-Chalkville: the Cougars’ highest-graded lineman, playing every position throughout the year.

ATH – Carter Short, Hoover: the Bucs’ long snapper is committed to be a preferred walk-on at Alabama.

ATH – Quad Harrison, John Carroll: had 403 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns and also intercepted four passes.

K/P – Drake Tabor, Spain Park: a kicker in the Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Classic, converted 37-of-42 extra points on the year.

K/P – Matthew McMeans, Vestavia Hills: made 30-of-31 extra points for the Rebels.

Defense

DL – Markus Clark, Hoover: was a force on the line for the Bucs, causing three fumbles and making five sacks.

DL – Bryce Littleton, Vestavia Hills: had 11 tackles for loss.

DL – Julian Peterson, Pinson Valley: finished the year with 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

DL – Daniel Corbin, Briarwood: had seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

LB – Marcus Williams, Hoover: broke up five passes, intercepted two, and finished with 52 total tackles.

LB – Landen Berguson, Hewitt-Trussville: led the Huskies with 135 tackles.

LB – John McMillan, Mountain Brook: had 85 tackles and eight tackles for loss.

LB – Dean Null, Oak Mountain: played his best in big games, finishing the year with 62 tackles and four fumble recoveries.

DB – Cal Higdon, Briarwood: broke up six passes and blocked two kicks. He also finished with 82 tackles.

DB – Zach Taylor, Oak Mountain: picked off four passes and broke up five others.

DB – James Nichols, Mountain Brook: the ball-hawking defender intercepted six passes.

DB – Amon Scarbrough, Pinson Valley: finished with five interceptions and more than 60 tackles.

HONORABLE MENTION

QB – Christopher Vizzina, Briarwood; Khalib Johnson, Clay-Chalkville; Cade Ott Carruth, Hewitt-Trussville; Josh Lundy, Hoover; Strother Gibbs, Mountain Brook; Braden Glenn, Vestavia Hills; Zachary Pyron, Pinson Valley

RB – Collier Blair, Chelsea; Sean Jackson, Hewitt-Trussville; Jayden Taylor, Hoover; Michael Brogan, Mountain Brook; Justin Pegues, Spain Park; Landon Neese, Vestavia Hills; Taiyo Crawford, Vestavia Hills; Kenji Christian, Pinson Valley

WR – Micah Woods, Pinson Valley; Jordan McCants, Clay-Chalkville; Noah Young, Oak Mountain; Cole Turner, Vestavia Hills; Charlie Hughes, Vestavia Hills; Adam Reaves, Chelsea

OL – Alex Moorer, Briarwood; Ahmante Altman, Clay-Chalkville; Corey Calvin, Clay-Chalkville; Hoke Smith, Vestavia Hills

DL – Jacob Katona, Oak Mountain; Micai George, Oak Mountain; Samuel Garibay, Spain Park; Mike Lawrence, Vestavia Hills; James Perkins, Pinson Valley; Tradarrius Swanson, Pinson Valley

LB – Chandler Pruitt, Chelsea; Jamarcus Dunn, Clay-Chalkville; Jason Riles, Hoover; Trent Wright, Mountain Brook; Kaniji Chandler, Pinson Valley

DB – Haddon Stubbs, Briarwood; Jayden Sweeney, Clay-Chalkville; Kameron Peterson, Clay-Chalkville; Matthew Palmer, Hoover; Brock Payne, Mountain Brook; Jimmy Harris, Oak Mountain; Tomas Wesley, Pinson Valley

K/P – Sam Niven, Chelsea; Luke Harris, John Carroll

Starnes Publishing produces seven monthly newspapers, and members of the All-South Metro team include players from Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Hoover, Spain Park, Homewood, John Carroll, Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, Clay-Chalkville, Hewitt-Trussville and Pinson Valley. The team was compiled by the staff of Starnes Publishing in consultation with local coaches.