All-South Metro Football: Bradley is Player of the Year, English earns Coach of the Year

The annual Starnes Media All-South Metro Football Team, in conjunction with Under the Lights, has been selected to honor the top performers from the season. Before this year's full team roster is released, a few top performers have been highlighted, including this the All-South Metro Player of the Year, Spain Park junior quarterback Brock Bradley, and Coach of the Year, Hoover head coach Chip English.

Bradley had an outstanding season to earn Player of the Year honors. Bradley led the Jags to 12 straight wins and an appearance in the Class 6A quarterfinals. He finished the year with 2,667 passing yards and 32 touchdowns, adding six rushing touchdowns as well.

English, meanwhile, helped steady the ship at Hoover after a tumultuous start to the season. He began the season as the interim head coach following the resignation of former head coach Drew Gilmer. English was officially named the head coach of the team earlier this month.

