All-South Metro Basketball: Khloe Ford named Player of Year

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David Leong
All-South Metro Basketball
Hoover center Khloe Ford (5). Photo by David Leong.
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David Leong
All-South Metro Basketball
Hoover head coach Scott Ware. Photo by David Leong.
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David Leong
All-South Metro Basketball
Hoover forward Jackson Sheffield (35). Photo by David Leong.
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Photo by Richard Force
All-South Metro Basketball
Spain Park's Tommy Morrison (25). Photo by Richard Force.
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David Leong
All-South Metro Basketball
Hoover guard Michael Glass (5). Photo by David Leong.
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David Leong
All-South Metro Basketball
Hoover guard Aaliyah Blanchard (13). Photo by David Leong.
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David Leong
All-South Metro Basketball
Hoover guard Aaliyah Blanchard (13). Photo by David Leong.
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Claire Johnson
All-South Metro Basketball
Hoover’s Jackson Sheffield. Photo by Claire Johnson.
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David Leong
All-South Metro Basketball
Hoover guard Kristen Winston (1). Photo by David Leong.
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David Leong
All-South Metro Basketball
Hoover guard Michael Glass (5). Photo by David Leong.
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David Leong
All-South Metro Basketball
Hoover center Khloe Ford (5). Photo by David Leong.
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Photo by Richard Force
All-South Metro Basketball
Spain Park's Josh Wilkerson (1). Photo by Richard Force.
Every high school basketball season has its own twists and turns (except for Hoover’s girls, who just keep on winning). New players step up and teams make magical runs.
The 2025-26 season had both of those, and the annual Under the Lights All-South Metro Basketball Team aims to highlight the top performers from an entertaining year.
Hoover’s boys had their three-year state championship streak snapped, but head coach Scott Ware took a brand-new starting lineup back to the state final and is the Coach of the Year on the boys side. Briarwood’s Lorie Kerley is the Coach of the Year for the girls after leading the Lady Lions to the final four for the first time since 2001.
Kaleb Carson continued his stellar senior year for Homewood. After winning Offensive Player of the Year honors in football, he is the boys Player of the Year after leading his Patriots to a great campaign. In the girls Player of the Year battle, Hoover’s Khloe Ford reasserted herself as one of the most dominant players in the state this year, while Chelsea’s Caroline Brown had a fantastic year as well to lead a retooled Chelsea team back to the final four.
Coaches of the Year: Scott Ware, Hoover; Lorie Kerley, Briarwood
Players of the Year: Kaleb Carson, Homewood; Khloe Ford, Hoover; Caroline Brown, Chelsea
GIRLS 1ST TEAM
- Khloe Ford, Hoover: The Missouri signee averaged 18 points and nine rebounds for the state champs.
- Caroline Brown, Chelsea: Led the area in scoring with 18.4 points per game, leading her team to the final four.
- Maddie Walter, Mountain Brook: A first-team selection for the second straight year, going for a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds per game.
- Emma Kerley, Briarwood: Led her team to the final four with 15 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
- Aaliyah Blanchard, Hoover: Made the first team again, finishing her career with 16 points per game.
GIRLS 2ND TEAM
- Ryleigh Martin, Hewitt-Trussville: The UAB commit scored 15 points per game.
- Kimora Brewster, Clay-Chalkville: Averaged 15 points per game for one of the top Class 6A squads.
- Kristen Winston, Hoover: The freshman is the next star player for the Lady Bucs, going for 13 points and nearly six assists per game.
- Avery Davis, Mountain Brook: Led the area with 81 3-point makes this season.
- Olivia Pryor, Chelsea: One of the top guards in the area, going for four assists and four steals each game
GIRLS 3RD TEAM
- Caroline Kester, Oak Mountain: Capped off her career with 12.5 points per game.
- Emily Williams, John Carroll: Went for 14 points and nine rebounds each night.
- Lauryn Holley, Hewitt-Trussville: Surpassed 1,000 points in her career with 15 points per game.
- Ann Tatum Baker, Briarwood: Capped off a tremendous career with 12 points per game as the Lady Lions point guard.
- Mackenzie Hale, Clay-Chalkville: Nearly had a double-double each night, with 12 points and nine boards.
GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION
Chenelle Hunter, Spain Park; Sophia Lee, John Carroll; Juliann Bass, Chelsea; Devyn Hudson, Homewood; Lily Burch, John Carroll; Gabby Garcia, Chelsea; Lemmie Floyd, Chelsea; Kate Bakken, Mountain Brook; Zy Walker, Oak Mountain; Ella Grace Stricklin, Vestavia Hills; Lynlee Franks, Spain Park; Lane Crowe, Homewood; Marley Cowan, Vestavia Hills; Teagan Huey, Spain Park.
BOYS 1ST TEAM
- Drew Mears, Briarwood: Led the area in scoring for the third straight year with 22 points per game.
- Kaleb Carson, Homewood: Carried the Patriots to the regional final with 18 points and five rebounds per game.
- Demar Hinton, Clay-Chalkville: One of the top scorers in the area, finishing with 18 points per game.
- Jackson Sheffield, Hoover: The Vanderbilt signee was a force, averaging 17.7 points and eight rebounds.
- Emory Bear, Vestavia Hills: Despite missing time with an injury, finished with 16.5 points and seven rebounds.
BOYS 2ND TEAM
- Johnny Towry, Vestavia Hills: Went for 15 points and six rebounds to help the Rebels win the area championship.
- Patton Knight, Oak Mountain: Set Oak Mountain record with 81 3-point makes for the year.
- Evan Moller, Chelsea: Led the Hornets with 14 points and seven rebounds each game.
- Trey Davis, Mountain Brook: The sharpshooter averaged 12 points per game.
- Michael Glass, Hoover: The regional tournament MVP averaged 12 points per game.
BOYS 3RD TEAM
- Dalton Black, Hewitt-Trussville: The Huskies’ leading scorer went for 13 points each contest.
- Tommy Morrison, Spain Park: Helped the Jags to a strong season with 11.6 points and six rebounds per game.
- Charlie Caldwell, Briarwood: Averaged 12 points per game for the Lions.
- Blake Weise, John Carroll: Averaged 16 points and shot 45% from 3-point range.
- Josh Wilkerson, Spain Park: Went for 13.7 points each night.
BOYS HONORABLE MENTION
Kasen Lemons, Oak Mountain; Sam Fox, Spain Park; Rashad Rolley, Hewitt-Trussville; Sean Johnson, Chelsea; Gray Carrington, Oak Mountain; Braden Little, Mountain Brook; Jace Harden, Homewood; Messiah Millin, Hoover; Clay Mills, Oak Mountain; Harrison Stewart, Spain Park; Daniel Vinson, Homewood; Ryan Phelps, Hewitt-Trussville; Drew Vail, Homewood; Cooper Gann, Spain Park.