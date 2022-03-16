All-South Metro Basketball: Kelly, Hubbard share Player of the Year honor

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) moves towards the goal guarded by the Davidson defense in the first half of the AHSAA Class 7A girls state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Aniya Hubbard (5) shoots a layup guarded by Vestavia Hills’ Ally Smith (10) in the first half of the girls Class 7A state championship game at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center’s Legacy Arena on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park head coach Chris Laatsch talks with the Jags during the second half of the AHSAA Class 7A boys Northeast Regional Semifinal against Sparkman at Pete Matthews Coliseum on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The Jags defeated Sparkman 59-46 to advance to the Northeast Regional Final on Feb. 21. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Colin Turner (25) shoots for 2-points in the second half of the Class 7A boys Northeast Regional Final at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Matthews Coliseum on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The Jags defeated Huntsville 60-51 to advance to the state semifinal at Legacy Arena. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Kristen McMillan (23) shoots a layup guarded by Davidson’s Morgan Barnett (12) in the first half of the AHSAA Class 7A girls state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Camille Chase (24) shoots a free throw in a game against Pelham at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

The 2021-22 high school basketball season is in the books, with the Hoover High School girls managing to repeat as Class 7A state champions after a hard-fought victory over Vestavia Hills. Spain Park’s boys made a return trip to the final four, and several other teams from the Starnes Media coverage area made strong pushes at the regional tournaments.

The dynamic duo of Reniya Kelly and Aniya Hubbard have played their final game together in Hoover uniforms. It is nearly impossible to separate the two in terms of impact, both in statistics and leadership, and both share girls Player of the Year honors. John David Smelser is the girls Coach of the Year after leading Vestavia Hills to its first final four since 2006.

On the boys side, Spain Park was not expected to replicate its postseason success after losing eight seniors, but forward Colin Turner was an unstoppable force all season long and is the Player of the Year. Chris Laatsch deserves plenty of credit for getting the Jaguars to that point as well and is the Coach of the Year.

Boys awards

Player of the Year: Colin Turner, Spain Park

Coach of the Year: Chris Laatsch, Spain Park

Girls awards

Co-Players of the Year: Reniya Kelly and Aniya Hubbard, Hoover

Coach of the Year: John David Smelser

BOYS

1ST TEAM

Guard: Win Miller, Vestavia Hills; the junior guard has continued his stellar career, flying past 1,000 career points and averaging 16.8 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists for the year.

Guard: Caleb White, Pinson Valley; the sophomore shot 45% from 3-point range and averaged 17 points a game for the Indians.

Guard: Paul Lanzi, Chelsea; the junior guard is already the sixth-leading scorer in school history and gave the Hornets a chance every night by going for 17.3 points per game.

Forward: Colin Turner, Spain Park; the senior capped off his career with a monster season, going for 16.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Forward: Christian Thompson, Homewood; was part of a forceful duo in the paint for the Patriots, going for 12.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

2ND TEAM

Guard: Reese Gurner, Vestavia Hills; averaged 15 points and nearly 5 rebounds per game after emerging as a reliable star player for the Rebels.

Guard: Ty Davis, Mountain Brook; commanded the Spartans offense and notched 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game for a 29-5 team.

Guard: Brady Dunn, Oak Mountain; saved one of his best games for last, dropping 25 points in the regional final and averaged 14 points per game for the season.

Forward: Donte’ Bacchus, Homewood; went for 14 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for a strong Patriots team.

Forward: Avery Futch, Chelsea; finished the season with 11.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

3RD TEAM

Guard: Terry Coner Jr., Pinson Valley; notched 15.9 points per game.

Guard: Kalib Thomas, John Carroll; scored 18 points per game.

Guard: Kyle Layton, Mountain Brook; averaged 14.9 points and knocked down 105 3-pointers for the season.

Forward: Brodin Grady, Hoover; the senior team captain posted 8.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Forward: Ryan Giegel, Oak Mountain; a steady presence for the Eagles, going for 8 points and 5 rebounds a game.

HONORABLE MENTION

Guard: Cole Turner, Vestavia Hills; Salim London, Hoover; Josh Harrington, Spain Park; Zach Gray, Spain Park; Chase James, Spain Park; Miles Gilbert, Briarwood; William Lloyd, Briarwood; Ray Rolley, Hewitt-Trussville; KJ Beck, John Carroll; Wilder Evers, Oak Mountain; Matthew Heiberger, Oak Mountain

Forward: DeWayne Brown, Hoover; Sam Wright, Spain Park

GIRLS

1ST TEAM

Guard: Emma Smith, Vestavia Hills; became the first player in program history to finish with more than 2,000 career points and 1,000 rebounds.

Guard: Reniya Kelly, Hoover; averaged 14 points per game, with 4 rebounds and nearly 5 assists to go along with it for the state champs.

Guard: Aniya Hubbard, Hoover; finished her career by averaging 14 points and 6 rebounds in a standout season.

Forward: D’yona Jones, Hewitt-Trussville; averaged 11.4 points and 7 rebounds as she was able to put together a healthy season.

Forward: Sarah Gordon, Vestavia Hills; went for 11 points per game as a freshman for the state runner-up.

2ND TEAM

Guard: Jordan Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville; nearing 1,000 points for her career following her sophomore season.

Guard: Emma Stearns, Mountain Brook; averaged 12.8 points per game, including a season-high 30 against Homewood.

Guard: Raegan Whitaker, Oak Mountain; went for 11 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Lady Eagles.

Forward: Emma Kerley, Briarwood; averaged 10.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game as an eighth grader.

Forward: Kristen McMillan, Hoover; a steadying force in the middle for the Lady Bucs, averaging 7.7 points per game.

3RD TEAM

Guard: Audre Benson, Hewitt-Trussville; averaged 11.7 points per game in a breakout season.

Guard: Camille Chase, Spain Park; capped off a stellar high school career with 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Guard: Anna Towry, Vestavia Hills; notched 10 points per game.

Forward: Mary Cartee, Chelsea; a do-it-all player for the Lady Hornets, finishing her career with the most charges taken in program history.

Forward: Mary Jane Lassiter, Mountain Brook; turned into a key role player for the Lady Spartans, averaging 7 points and nearly 5 rebounds per game.

HONORABLE MENTION

Guard: Lexi Redd, Chelsea; April Hooks, Hewitt-Trussville; Paxton Gillispie, Spain Park; Ally Smith, Vestavia Hills; Sydney Schwallie, Chelsea; Layla Etchison, Hoover; Mary Beth Dicen, Briarwood; Sarah Passink, Mountain Brook; Abby Gordon, Oak Mountain; Kayla Warren, Homewood; Jill Gaylard, Vestavia Hills; Francie Morris, Mountain Brook

Forward: Ashley Washington, Chelsea; Lauren Schuessler, Oak Mountain; Kate Saunders, Briarwood