All-South Metro Baseball: Will Adams named Player of the Year

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Another season of high school baseball in the books, and like always, many new players rose to the top and are recognized on the All-South Metro Team. In 2026, Hewitt-Trussville captured its second state championship. Spain Park was one of the best teams in the state over the second half of the season and rode that momentum all the way to a Class 6A runner-up finish.

As for individuals, Hoover’s Will Adams earns Player of the Year honors after a dominant year both on the mound and at the plate for the Bucs. Homewood’s Levi Nickoli capped off a brilliant two-way career with an incredible season with the bat and on the bases to win Hitter of the Year. Hewitt-Trussville’s Jace Riggan takes Pitcher of the Year honors, although he certainly had huge two-way impacts for the state champs.

Jeff Mauldin of Hewitt-Trussville is Coach of the Year after leading his program to the state title. After 11 great years leading the Vestavia Hills program, Jamie Harris recently announced his retirement as well.

Player of the Year: Will Adams, Hoover

Hitter of the Year: Levi Nickoli, Homewood

Pitcher of the Year: Jace Riggan, Hewitt-Trussville

Coach of the Year: Jeff Mauldin, Hewitt-Trussville

Career Achievement Award: Jamie Harris, Vestavia Hills

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Jace Riggan, Hewitt-Trussville; went 8-3 with a 1.05 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 60 innings, while hitting for a .422 average with a .530 on-base percentage.

Pitcher: Cale McIntosh, Hewitt-Trussville; went 8-0 with a 1.25 ERA, striking out 88 batters in 61 2/3 innings while hitting .328 with 24 runs batted in.

Pitcher: Ben Roberts, Homewood; led the area with 10 wins, posting a 1.77 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings.

Pitcher: Houston Hartsfield, Briarwood; went 8-1 with a 1.81 ERA, striking out 68 batters in 73 2/3 innings.

Catcher: Evan Taylor, Spain Park; hit .356 with four home runs and 45 RBIs in 40 games for the Jags.

First base: Gavin Smith, Vestavia Hills; hit .473 with a .652 OBP, five home runs and 29 RBIs.

Second base: Hudson Mitchell, Hewitt-Trussville; finished with a .386 average, .491 OBP and 40 RBIs.

Third base: Connor Greb, Spain Park; hit .393 with a .500 OBP, five home runs and 39 RBIs.

Shortstop: Jaxson Wood, Hoover; hit .417 with seven home runs, 38 RBIs and 28 stolen bases.

Infield: Luke Houser, Mountain Brook; hit .360 with seven home runs and 41 RBIs.

Infield: Rhys Jones, Spain Park; hit .415 with a .517 OBP, finishing with 22 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.

Outfield: Will Adams, Hoover; the Player of the Year got on base at a .643 clip, slugging 13 home runs with 52 RBIs.

Outfield: Cohen Walker, Vestavia Hills; hit .429 with 18 stolen bases for the Rebels.

Outfield: Joe Cross, Spain Park; hit .382 with 36 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.

Designated hitter: Paul Barnett, Mountain Brook; hit .368 with a .553 OBP, seven home runs and 35 stolen bases.

Designated hitter: Jamison Barnes, Briarwood; hit .308 with five home runs and 30 RBIs.

Utility: George Brockwell, Homewood; hit .390 with six home runs and 41 RBIs for the Patriots.

Utility: Levi Nickoli, Homewood; the Hitter of the Year batted .398 with a .660 OBP and 63 stolen bases while also excelling on the mound.

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Houston Holmes, Spain Park; went 8-1 with a 1.88 ERA, striking out 47 batters in 52 innings.

Pitcher: Wilson Szymela, Vestavia Hills; posted a 1.89 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 63 innings.

Pitcher: Hudson Franks, Spain Park; went 6-2 with an 0.89 ERA, striking out 42 batters in 39 2/3 innings.

Pitcher: Bryant Diddell, Mountain Brook; led the area in strikeouts with 85 punchouts in 60 1/3 innings.

Catcher: Cooper Mullins, Homewood; hit .295 with 36 RBIs in 41 games for the Patriots.

First base: Luke Neill, Chelsea; hit .271 with seven home runs and 31 RBIs for the Hornets.

Second base: Grayson Payne, Hoover; hit .306 with a .425 OBP in 39 games for the Bucs.

Third base: Ben Heath, Oak Mountain; hit .279 with a .456 OBP and 19 RBIs.

Shortstop: Charlie Taaffe, Vestavia Hills; hit .371 with a .551 OBP, two home runs and 30 RBIs.

Infield: Sam Estes, Mountain Brook; hit .365 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs.

Infield: Bryant Wisdom, Chelsea; hit .347 with four home runs and 21 RBIs as a freshman.

Outfield: Cross Tonsmeire, Vestavia Hills; hit .398 with a .511 OBP, four home runs and 39 RBIs.

Outfield: Cooper Sain, Homewood; hit .361 with a .478 OBP, 33 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.

Outfield: Glavine Tillman, John Carroll; hit .414 with two home runs and 21 RBIs in 35 games.

Designated hitter: Drew Monte, Hoover; reached base at a .521 clip with 23 RBIs in 34 games.

Designated hitter: Ivan Hand, Briarwood; hit .375 with six home runs and 39 RBIs while also going 7-3 on the mound.

Utility: Garrett Barnes, John Carroll; hit .402 with 34 RBIs while also posting a 3-2 record on the mound.

Utility: Charlie Williamon, Oak Mountain; hit .380 with three home runs and 23 RBIs while contributing on the mound.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Jude Davidson, Mountain Brook; Michael Baguley, Homewood; Cooper Anderson, Vestavia Hills; John Gregory, Mountain Brook; Cooper Morgan, Chelsea; Braden Bentley, John Carroll; Brody Smith, Spain Park; Rylan Clark, Hewitt-Trussville; Grant Hill, Chelsea; Silas Osbourn, Chelsea; Branson Hogan, Oak Mountain; Jacob Towe, John Carroll; Robbie Paulsen, Briarwood.

Catcher: Sam Prier, Oak Mountain; Jacob Harris, Vestavia Hills; Jackson Cramer, John Carroll; Wes Hardy, Hewitt-Trussville.

Infield: Xander Hughes, Oak Mountain; James Eady, Homewood; Luke Channell, Oak Mountain; Dallas Huggins, John Carroll; Avery Floyd, Chelsea; Max Crowder, Hoover; Luke Snowden, Vestavia Hills; Michael Johnson, Spain Park; Blake Bales, Hewitt-Trussville.

Outfield: Charles Dedmon, Briarwood; Koal Duckett, Hewitt-Trussville; Jack Bland, Homewood; Jack Crosby, Mountain Brook; Aiden Craven, Chelsea; Will Siegel, Homewood; Sawyer Jackson, Hewitt-Trussville; Cam Graham, John Carroll.

Designated hitter: Slade Bounds, Spain Park; Andrew Walker, Hewitt-Trussville; Noah Crosby, Mountain Brook; Tyler Hohne, John Carroll; Taylor Alfano, Hewitt-Trussville; Haines Bridges, Vestavia Hills; Josh Vincent, Oak Mountain.