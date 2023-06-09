All-South Metro Baseball: Edwards named Player of the Year

× 1 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Spain Park’s Cole Edwards (4) makes contact during an at-bat in an area game against Hewitt-Trussville at Phil English Field in Trussville on Friday, April 14, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Spain Park’s CJ Gross (9) pitches in a game against Hewitt-Trussville at Phil English Field in Trussville on Friday, April 14, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Spain Park’s Matthew Widra (3) hits a homer in an area game against Hewitt-Trussville at Phil English Field in Trussville on Friday, April 14, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover’s Mason Blasche (18) swings at a pitch in an area game against Vestavia Hills at Sammy Dunn Field on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The 2023 high school baseball season was a riveting one. Vestavia Hills won its first state championship in over 20 years, and several teams throughout the area had great seasons.

Here is this year’s version of the All-South Metro Baseball Team, put together by Starnes Media. Jackson Harris of Vestavia Hills and Cole Edwards of Spain Park share the Player of the Year and Hitter of the Year honors, after both had stellar senior campaigns.

Oak Mountain’s Matthew Heiberger is the Pitcher of the Year, as he was one of the toughest arms to face in the state. The University of Alabama signee allowed nine earned runs all year and posted a 1.63 earned run average.

Vestavia Hills’ Jamie Harris is the Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season after leading the Rebels to the Class 7A state title.

Players & Hitters of the Year: Jackson Harris, Vestavia Hills, and Cole Edwards, Spain Park

Pitcher of the Year: Matthew Heiberger, Oak Mountain

Coach of the Year: Jamie Harris, Vestavia Hills

1ST TEAM

Pitcher: Levi Nickoli, Homewood; put together a stellar freshman campaign, allowing a single earned run over 21 1/3 innings pitched.

Pitcher: Jable Ramey, Vestavia Hills; the senior put together a 7-1 record with a 1.72 ERA for the state champs.

Pitcher: Matthew Heiberger, Oak Mountain; the Pitcher of the Year had a 1.63 ERA and struck out 68 batters in 38 2/3 innings.

Pitcher: CJ Gross, Spain Park; racked up an area-high 10 wins on the year.

Catcher: Clay Spencer, Spain Park; finished the year with 33 RBIs.

First base: Cole Edwards, Spain Park; the Auburn signee capped off his career by hitting six homers with 48 RBIs.

Second base: Kurt Kizer, Hewitt-Trussville; hit .378 and drove in 34 runs for the Huskies.

Third base: John Paul Head, Vestavia Hills; drove in 34 runs for the Rebels.

Shortstop: James Graphos, Mountain Brook; the Spartans’ top middle infielder racked up 43 hits and stole 21 bases.

Infield: Jackson Harris, Vestavia Hills; the Samford signee hit .430 with an on-base percentage of .554. He hit five home runs and drove in 35 runs as well.

Infield: Jake Souders, Briarwood; finished with a .437 average, four homers and 37 RBIs.

Outfield: Matthew Widra, Spain Park; had a big year for the Jags, hitting .414 with an on-base percentage of .513.

Outfield: Grayson Pope, Hewitt-Trussville; one of the Huskies’ top hitters, reaching base at a .460 clip.

Outfield: Charlie Berryman, Mountain Brook; led the Spartans with six homers.

Designated hitter: Christopher Johnston, Vestavia Hills; slugged six homers and knocked in 38 runs for the state champs.

Designated hitter: Brady Waugh, Briarwood; slugged five homers and posted 38 RBIs.

Utility: John Robicheaux, Mountain Brook; did a little bit of everything for the Spartans, reaching base in nearly half of his at-bats.

Utility: Mason Blasche, Hoover; knocked in 33 runs to lead the Bucs’ offense.

2ND TEAM

Pitcher: Kenneth Diddell, Mountain Brook; led the area with six saves and put forth a 1.14 ERA.

Pitcher: Lucas Thornton, Spain Park; went 6-1 with a 1.51 ERA to bolster the Jags’ pitching staff.

Pitcher: Ryan Vermillion, Vestavia Hills; saved his best for the postseason, notching key wins and saves throughout the playoffs. He went 5-0 with four saves on the year.

Pitcher: Drake Meeks, Briarwood; went 6-1 with 2.12 ERA for the Lions.

Catcher: Hudson Walburn, Vestavia Hills; slugged six homers and knocked in 33 runs.

First base: Tripp Gann, Homewood; hit .415, piled up 39 hits and knocked in 23 runs.

Second base: RJ Hamilton, Hoover; hit .330 and stole 25 bases for the Bucs.

Third base: Evan Smallwood, Spain Park; had an on-base percentage of .472 and stole 18 bases on the year.

Shortstop: Nick McCord, Oak Mountain; hit .340, stole 16 bases and pitched some for the Eagles.

Infield: Gabe Wilbur, John Carroll; led the area with a .439 average.

Infield: Noah Smith, John Carroll; hit for a .418 average and drove in 26 runs.

Outfield: Will Clark, Briarwood; drove in 34 runs for the Lions.

Outfield: Brett Moseley, Hewitt-Trussville; stole 21 bases without being caught and posted a .327 average.

Outfield: Chris McNeill, Chelsea; finished with an on-base percentage of .500.

Designated hitter: Jackson Morgan, Chelsea; one of the top sluggers in the area with seven home runs.

Designated hitter: Jacob Tobias, Spain Park; drove in 27 runs for the Jags.

Utility: Colin Rengering, Hoover; hit .320 and logged innings on the mound for the Bucs.

Utility: Jack Ross, Homewood; hit .337 and drove in 23 runs while also logging some innings on the mound.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Will Adams, Hoover; Braxton Williams, John Carroll; Kevin Jasinski, Oak Mountain; Colby Durden, Hewitt-Trussville; Logan Moller, Chelsea; Aiden Black, Vestavia Hills; Will Argo, Hewitt-Trussville; JR Thompson, Spain Park; Caleb Barnett, Mountain Brook.

Catcher: Will Lawrence, Hoover; Peyton Parkinson, Oak Mountain.

Infield: Jackson Parris, Homewood; Jackson Miller, John Carroll.

Outfield: Jack Ollis, Hewitt-Trussville; Gabe Young, Mountain Brook; Josh Hart, Oak Mountain.

Designated hitter: Brooks Braswell, Oak Mountain.