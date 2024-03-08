Alabama Tamil Sangam to hold Nets & Spikes Sports Tournament in Hoover

× Expand Adobe Stock Photo Throwball

Alabama Tamil Sangam, a cultural organization established in 2011 to bring together people who speak the Tamil language (a language spoken in southern India and Sri Lanka) and share their culture, this weekend is hosting an indoor sports festival at Spain Park High School.

The Nets and Spikes Sports Tournament will feature badminton, throwball and volleyball tournaments, said Vaidya Nathan, a member of the organization.

About 80 people have registered to play badminton on Saturday, March 9, in singles, doubles, men’s 50+, women’s 40+, teens and kids divisions, and four women’s teams are scheduled to play in a throwball competition that starts Saturday, Nathan said.

The volleyball tournament will be held Sunday, March 10. Registration already has ended, but the event is open to the public, and admission is free.