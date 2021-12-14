Bucs, Jags remain in Class 7A for next 2 years

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media The Hoover Bucs celebrate following a touchdown in a game between Oak Mountain and Hoover at Heardmont Park on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced new classifications Tuesday morning, effective for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

The AHSAA reclassifies every two years based on school enrollment numbers. The top 32 schools are placed in Class 7A, with Classes 1A-6A holding roughly 64 schools.

Hoover and Spain Park easily remained in Class 7A. According to enrollment numbers provided by the AHSAA, Hoover ranks second and Spain Park is 24th among 7A schools.

Among schools in the Birmingham area, the most significant change in class was Chelsea, which moved up from 6A into 7A.

Region and area alignments for fall sports (football, volleyball, cross-country and swimming and diving) were also released.

In football, Hoover and Spain Park will stay in Region 3, with Chelsea replacing Gadsden City. Remaining in Region 3 are Hewitt-Trussville, Oak Mountain, Thompson, Tuscaloosa County and Vestavia Hills.

Despite being in the same school district, Hoover and Spain Park will stay in different areas in volleyball. Hoover will be in Area 5 with Vestavia Hills, Thompson and Tuscaloosa County. Spain Park will compete in Area 6 with Hewitt-Trussville, Oak Mountain and Chelsea.

Both Hoover and Spain Park will be in Section 3 in cross-country, competing with Chelsea, Hewitt-Trussville, Oak Mountain, Thompson, Tuscaloosa County and Vestavia Hills.

Region and area alignments for winter and spring sports will be announced once those sports complete their seasons this school year.