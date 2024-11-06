Accolades: Hoover, Spain Park highlights

×
Photo by Barry Stephenson.
Hoover’s Trey Sanders (6) makes a tackle during a game against Hewitt-Trussville High School on Sept. 13 at Hewitt-Trussville High School.
- Hoover DB Trey Sanders: Returned a blocked punt 30 yards for a touchdown in the win over Tuscaloosa County on Oct. 11.
- Hoover WR Hunter Purdue: Earned Under the Lights Player of the Week honors by catching three passes for 140 yards and a couple touchdowns, including a 95-yard touchdown catch, in a win over Oak Mountain on Oct. 4.
- Hoover LB Justyn Hartley: Scored on a 19-yard fumble recovery in the game against Parker on Sept. 27.
- Hoover QB Mac Beason: Threw five touchdown passes in the win over Prattville on Sept. 20, completing 17-of-29 passes for 263 yards.
- Hoover WR Jonah Winston: Caught five passes — three of them for touchdowns — for 175 yards in the win over Prattville on Sept. 20.
- Spain Park RB Dakarai Shanks: Ran the ball 19 times for 134 yards in a win over Chelsea on Oct. 10.
- Spain Park RB CJ Cowley: Scored a couple touchdowns in a win over Pelham on Oct. 4, going for 89 yards on nine carries.
- Spain Park WR Corey Barber: Caught six passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in a win over Pelham on Oct. 4. He’s gone over 200 yards multiple times as well, including 202 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Benjamin Russell on Sept. 20.
- Spain Park TE Ryan Breazeale: Caught four passes for 28 yards and a couple touchdowns in a comeback win over James Clemens on Sept. 27.