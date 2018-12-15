Wiley calls homecoming a "blessing"

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Sam Chandler Auburn Basketball Auburn University junior center Austin Wiley (50) runs down the court after an offensive possession during the Tigers' game against UAB in the Mike Slive Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the BJCC's Legacy Arena. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. Auburn Basketball Auburn University junior center Austin Wiley (50) plays defense during the Tigers' game against UAB in the Mike Slive Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the BJCC's Legacy Arena. Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM — It had been more than two and a half years since Auburn University junior Austin Wiley played an official basketball game in his hometown.

The former Spain Park High School standout last saw meaningful action in the Birmingham metro area in March 2016, when his Jaguars fell to Central-Phenix City by two points in the Class 7A state semifinal.

"It's bittersweet, now," Wiley said. "I just remember we lost in the final four."

He liked Saturday's outcome at Legacy Arena better.

In 16 minutes of action against UAB in the Mike Slive Invitational, Wiley commanded the post with his 6-foot-11 frame to help his Tigers clinch a thrilling 75-71 overtime victory.

"It was great to kind of get redemption and come out with a 'w,'" said Wiley, who finished with seven rebounds, six points and three blocks.

Wiley entered Saturday’s contest averaging 11.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He also was tied with Anfernee McLemore for the team lead in blocks, with 18.

“We didn't get the ball inside nearly enough to Austin," Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said after the game. "He shoots a good percentage; he's 2-for-3 from the foul line; he's got seven rebounds and three blocks. He's got to get more touches on the insde."

As he has all season, Wiley came off the bench against UAB. Pearl subbed him in fewer than four minutes into the opening half. The pro-Auburn crowd of 15,856 met him with a rousing ovation.

Wiley made an immediate impact, collecting rebounds on four of his first five defensive possessions. UAB struggled to keep him off the glass.

Wiley subbed out a little more than four minutes after coming in the game. While on the bench, he stood and clapped when teammate Danjel Purifoy made his season debut. Wiley and Purifoy were both relegated to spectator roles last season while the FBI conducted an investigation into the Tigers program.

Wiley played for nine minutes in the opening half and seven in the second half, when he added four points, a rebound and two blocks. On both of his baskets, he collected passes in the post before turning to loft gentle shots over his defenders.

Wiley exited with two and a half minutes to play in regulation and never returned. After checking out of the game, he walked the length of the bench and tapped his teammates’ hands.

Then, he cheered them on to victory.

“It was a blessing. It's always great to come back to the city and play the game I love," Wiley said. "I appreciate everybody coming out."