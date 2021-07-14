800 high school football players coming to Hoover for Hustle Up 7-on-7

× Expand Photos courtesy of Ted Melton at Action Sports Pix, For more, visit ActionSportsPix.SmugMug.com. 0714 7 on 7 tournament Hoover and Spain Park high school football players compete in a 7-on-7 tournament in a previous year.

About 800 high school football players from 10 states are coming to Hoover this week for the Hustle Up 7-on-7 tournament.

The event is being held Friday and Saturday (July 16-17) on the multi-purpose fields at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex and will feature 32 teams from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee, according to the tournament website.

Each team will have a roster of about 25 players, said Brandon Sheppard, the tournament director. Schools from Alabama participating include Hoover, Spain Park, Pelham, Bob Jones and Southside high schools.

Pool play is from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, and a bracket tournament starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the quarterfinals at noon, semifinals at 1 p.m. and championship game at 2 p.m.

Daily passes to watch cost $7 per day and can only be purchased online at gofan.co. Children under age 5 are admitted free. Gates are scheduled to open at 8 a.m. each day. There is no seating at the multipurpose fields, but guests are allowed to bring their own chairs.

The concession stand will be open, and parking is free, Sheppard said.

For the latest information about the tournament, go to gohustleup.com/7v7 or follow on Twitter at @gohustleup. People also can keep up with scores and standings by downloading the Tourney Machine app here.