7th grade Jags overcome odds, make it to title game

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Pizitz’s Will Bochnak (9) moves toward Berry’s CJ Cowley (26) in the second half of the seventh grade Metro championship football game Oct. 13 at Spain Park High School’s Jaguar Stadium.

This year’s Berry Middle School seventh grade football team didn’t end up with the ultimate prize at the end, but that does nothing to discount the progress the Jaguars made this fall.

Berry put together an undefeated regular season, winning the South division to advance to the Metro championship game. On Oct. 13, the Jags fell to Pizitz 40-12 in the final game of the year, as they finished as the league runner-up.

But getting to that point was a great accomplishment, according to Berry’s coach. Entering the summer, most of the team had never played tackle football before.

“You just didn’t know what to expect,” head coach Rusty White said of the season. “They just continued to work hard over the summer, continued to learn the plays and learn fundamentals.”

That work paid off. Once the Jags beat Bragg Middle in a season-opening jamboree game, White knew the team had a chance to put together a good season. And behind the likes of All-Metro players quarterback Hudson Hibbard, running back and linebacker CJ Cowley, running back and defensive end Joseph Hall, tight end and linebacker Isaac Eaker and a host of others, Berry went on a roll.

Berry opened the schedule with a 10-point win over Mountain Brook, blew out Homewood and knocked off Oak Mountain 22-12. The Jags had their lone shutout of the season in a 24-0 win over Liberty Park before thrashing Thompson 32-12.

The most thrilling win of the season came against crosstown rival Bumpus. The Jags

rallied and defeated Bumpus 42-40 in triple overtime. They then defeated another local rival, Simmons, 26-20 to cap off the regular season.

White was impressed with the way his guys overcame adversity throughout the season, in the way of key injuries and tough games.

“It’s a really unique group because they get along so well, had great team chemistry and worked so hard and that contributed to the season they had,” he said. “I love all the teams I’ve coached, but this one hands down is a special group, because they overachieved based on their experience [entering the season]. I’m very proud of them for that.”

The way the team progressed from start to finish and kept progressing is something White will use as a teaching experience in future seasons.

“I can talk about this 2021 team and how they fought through adversity,” he said. “They kept grinding and stayed positive and they played a really good Pizitz team in the championship game.”