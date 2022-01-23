6 Bucs land on all-state football team

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Hoover running back Ahamari Williams (1) takes the ball downfield during the Class 7A semifinals Nov. 19 at the Hoover Met. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Hoover linebacker Josh Carter (30) tackles North Gwinnett quarterback Ethan Washington (2) in the Buccaneers’ opening game Aug. 21 in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Prev Next

Following a season in which the Hoover High School football team put together an undefeated regular season and reached the Class 7A semifinals, seven Buccaneers players made the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state team.

Running back Ahamari Williams was named to the first team, while five others were named to the second team. Kicker Peyton Argent, defensive linemen Markus Clark and Terrell Jones, linebacker Josh Carter and defensive back Dale Miller were part of the second team. Quarterback Bennett Meredith was named an honorable mention after a stellar senior season.

In his first season as the lead back for Hoover, Williams put together an exceptional junior season. He played in all 13 of Hoover’s games, amassing 1,171 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 177 carries. He also caught 11 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns, along with returning a kickoff for a touchdown as well.

Williams went over the 100-yard mark five times in 2021 and was joined on the first team list by Enterprise’s Mykel Johnson and Theodore’s Kierstan Rogers.

Argent put together a steady junior campaign of his own, continuing the great recent run of Hoover kickers (current Division I kickers Barret Pickering and Will Reichard preceded him). Argent converted all 62 of his extra points this season and made 9-of-11 field goal tries, with a long of 43 yards. Argent was also the team’s punter, punting 33 times for an average of 39 yards.

Four defenders made the second team from Hoover, spearheading a unit that allowed just over 15 points per game under first-year defensive coordinator Chad Merrill. Clark capped off his senior year with 44 total tackles, four tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. Jones combined for 30 tackles, finishing with four tackles for loss and three sacks.

Carter was a force in the middle of the Bucs defense, posting 70 tackles and 2 sacks on the season. Miller racked up 30 tackles and intercepted a pass.

Meredith transferred to Hoover from Spain Park before the season and was a key in Hoover putting together the impressive season it did. The Arizona State signee put a bow on his high school career by completing 178-of-287 passes on the year, with 2,582 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also rushed for 239 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Hoover finished 12-1, falling to Thompson in the state semifinals for the fourth consecutive season. Following the season, longtime head coach Josh Niblett took a job at Gainesville High in Georgia.

The 2022 football season will begin with new coaches at Hoover and Spain Park. The Jaguars hired Tim Vakakes to replace Shawn Raney, who resigned after nine seasons leading the program. Hoover named Wade Waldrop its new head coach in January.