2025 World Police and Fire Games kick off with opening ceremony Friday

The 2025 World Police & Fire Games kick off Friday with an opening ceremony at the BJCC Legacy Arena and continue through Sunday, July 6, including multiple events in Hoover.

Admission to the opening ceremony is free and open to the public. The athlete parade begins at 6 p.m., followed by the official program at 7 p.m., which will include brief remarks, entertainment and recognition of athletes representing more than 70 countries.

More than 8,500 first responders will compete in more than 60 sports, according to event officials. That will include more than 25 first responders from Hoover who are registered to compete in events such as rowing, judo, jiu jitsu, softball and basketball.

The games are open to current and retired public safety personnel from law enforcement, fire services, customs, and corrections, including 9-1-1 dispatchers, crime scene investigators and lifeguards in good standing.

The World Police and Fire Games will take place at more than 30 venues across central Alabama, including four in Hoover.

In Hoover, there will be competitions in soccer, tennis, baseball, basketball, flag football, motorcycle rodeo, firefighter challenge and ultimate firefighter challenge at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, K-9 biathlon and cross-country at Veterans Park, K-9 explosive and narcotics detection at Spain Park High School and disc golf at the Inverness Nature Park.

For more information, including event schedules, go to bhm2025.com.