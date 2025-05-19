2025 SEC Baseball Tournament starts Tuesday with new format

The 2025 SEC Baseball Tournament starts Tuesday with a new single-elimination format that includes all 16 teams.

The bottom eight teams battle it out Tuesday for a chance to continue, with Alabama and Missouri first out of the chute and onto the diamond at 9:30 a.m.

Oklahoma makes its first appearance at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium against Kentucky in the second game of the day, to be followed by South Carolina vs. Florida and Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State.

General admission tickets for sessions one and two (each including two games) start at $17.95 for general admission and $20 for reserved seats, and premium seating areas were still available as of Monday night. Get tickets and see more ticket details here.

On Wednesday, seeds 5-8 (Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss and Tennessee) play the winners of Tuesday’s games. On Thursday, seeds 1 and 4 (Texas and Vanderbilt) play two winners from Wednesday, and on Friday (seeds 2 and 3 (Arkansas and LSU) play the other two winners from Wednesday.

The semifinals will be Saturday, and the championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. The winner of the tournament receives the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.

Last year’s winner of the tournament, the Tennessee Vols, went on to win the national championship.

Parking at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium is free, and officials urge people to come early to avoid the worst traffic congestion. Fans will notice significant changes to the stadium for the second year in a row.

The city of The city has spent another $10.6 million since the 2024 tournament on a third phase of improvements to the Hoover Met, including new seating, concession concourse renovations, a new club suite built down the third-base line, and an improved entrance from the lower parking lot beyond left field. See more details about stadium changes here.