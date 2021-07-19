2021 SEC Football Media Days begins Monday at Hoover hotel

× Expand Photo from Southeastern Conference The 2021 SEC Football Media Days are being held July 19-22 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.

The Southeastern Conference is having its 2021 SEC Football Media Days this week at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel.

All the SEC coaches and select players will be present to preview the 2021 season.

Here’s the schedule for this week:

MONDAY, JULY 19

11:30 a.m. — SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

12:15 p.m. — Florida coach Dan Mullen, defensive lineman Zach Carter and linebacker Ventrell Miller

1:40 p.m.— LSU coach Ed Orgeron, offensive tackle Austin Deculus and defensive back Derek Stingley Jr.

3 p.m. — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, defensive end Kingsley Enagbare and tight end Nick Muse

TUESDAY, JULY 20

9:05 a.m. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart, quarterback JT Daniels and defensive lineman Jordan Davis

10:30 a.m. — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel; wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and defensive back Alontae Taylor

1:30 p.m. — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops; offensive tackle Darian Kinnard and defensive end Josh Paschal

2:55 p.m. — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin; quarterback Matt Corral and defensive back Jaylon Jones

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

9:05 a.m. — Alabama coach Nick Saban; defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and wide receiver John Metchie III

10:30 a.m. — Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea; offensive lineman Bradley Ashmore and defensive lineman Daevion Davis

1:30 p.m. — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach; linebacker Aaron Brule and wide receiver Austin Williams

2:55 p.m. — Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, offensive lineman Kenyon Green and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal

THURSDAY, JULY 22

9:05 a.m. — Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz, defensive lineman Akial Byers and offensive lineman Case Cook

10:30 a.m. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman; offensive lineman Myron Cunningham and linebacker Grant Morgan

Noon — Auburn coach Bryan Harsin; quarterback Bo Nix and linebacker Owen Pappoe

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will not be allowed inside the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel for this year’s Media Days event. However, there will be a designated area outside the hotel where fans can gather to see the arrival of coaches and players, but fans will be distanced from coaches and players and there will be no autograph sessions this year.

The SEC Network will broadcast 46 hours of original programming in conjunction with Media Days, beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, the conference said.