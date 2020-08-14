2020 Regions Tradition golf tournament canceled due to COVID-19

× Expand Frank Couch Regions Tradition Pro-Am Pro golfer Fred Funk on the 1st tee. The NCR Pro-Am of the Regions Tradition at Greystone in Hoover, Alabama Wednesday May, 18, 2016. Photo by Frank Couch

The Regions Tradition and PGA Tour Champions announced on Friday that the 2020 Regions Tradition golf tournament at the Greystone Golf & Country Club has been canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament, which is one of five major PGA Tour Champions tournaments each year, originally was scheduled for May 6-10 but was moved to Sept. 23-27 in March due to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 disease. Now, organizers have decided the best alternative is to cancel this year’s event completely as the climate surrounding the pandemic continues to fluctuate.

“This was a tremendously difficult decision to make, but it was important to be cautious in our approach as the health and safety of all constituents tied to the Regions Tradition is and always has been our No. 1 priority,” said Gene Hallman, president and CEO of the Bruno Event Team, which organizes the tournament for the PGA Tour Champions. “Canceling the 2020 tournament was ultimately deemed to be the most logical decision. Our focus now shifts to hosting a successful tournament in 2021.”

Next year’s Region Tradition is scheduled for May 5-9, 2021 at the Greystone Golf & Country Club.

The decision to cancel the 2020 tournament was made in conjunction with local and state health officials, organizers said.

Even though the tournament is canceled, more than $750,000 still will be donated to local charities this year, thanks to donations from the title sponsor, Regions Bank, and other important community partners, Hallman said. The Birdies for Charity program will remain open to donations until late September.

Over the past 29 years, the tournament has generated more than $19 million for local charities, with Children’s of Alabama serving as the primary beneficiary.

All tickets already purchased for the 2020 Regions Tradition will be refunded, Hallman said.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so by visiting regionstradition.com.