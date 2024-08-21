16th annual Ross Bridge 8K & Health Expo is Saturday, Aug. 31

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Ross Bridge 8K 2018 (3) Runners take off a the start of the 2018 Ross Bridge 8K in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.

The 16th annual Ross Bridge 8K & Health Expo is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31.

The 5-mile race, which begins at 8 a.m., is the largest fundraiser for the Alabama Adult & Teen Challenge Women's Center in Hayden. Teen Challenge helps men, women and adolescents who struggle with life-controlling issues.

The 8K begins and ends at the Ross Bridge Village Center and winds through six neighborhoods within the Ross Bridge community. There also will be a 1-mile fun run at 9 a.m. Both events are designed to be family-friendly, with strollers and dogs welcome. Medals will be given to top finishers, and a health expo and music will follow after the runs.

The cost to participate is $25 for the 8K and $20 for the 1-mile fun run, but the cost will go up on race day. To register, go here.

See pics from the 2018 Ross Bridge 8K and Health Expo here. For more information about Alabama Adult and Teen Challenge, visit alatc.org.