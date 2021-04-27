Shelby County hires tourism and events manager

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kendall Williams Kendall Williams has been hired as Shelby County’s Manager of Tourism & Events.

Kendall Williams has been hired as Shelby County’s Manager of Tourism & Events. This newly created position has three main areas of focus: events planning and recruiting, marketing and branding and coordination of the Leadership Shelby County program.

In this role, Williams will be responsible for recruiting tourism events to Shelby County and the region that will enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors as well as the marketing, branding and promotion of county initiatives, DiscoverShelby tourism initiatives and the various amenities and assets within the county.

Williams will also serve as the new executive director of Leadership Shelby County.

Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins said that the county has been trying to fill a gap and wanted someone who could fill the three different goals for the position.

“We had a tremendous amount of interest from all across the country,” Scroggins said. “Kendall applied for the position and will work under Chief Development Officer Doug Willingham, who selected her. I think her talents and abilities fit the needs of the job. It’s a big job. She’s got a lot of resources behind her, and I think she’ll do a great job.”

Williams has over 17 years’ experience in the event planning, marketing and community relations field. She has served as the development and community relations director for the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation for the past eight years under the Shelby County Schools Board of Education. She also has experience in business development and marketing.

Williams said the county has a lot to talk about but just hasn’t told its own story.

“I look forward to having a role that will have a greater impact on the county overall, working with event coordinators and showing them why Shelby County is the place to hold their event,” Williams said. “It’s figuring out what we need to do in the future to bring people from all over the region, country and world. It’s all about relationships and also seeking out other opportunities that we may not even be aware that Shelby County is a perfect fit for.”

A 2012 graduate of Leadership Shelby County, Williams has served on its Board of Directors since June 2012. As co-chair on several program class days, she has been responsible for the organization, agenda, volunteers and execution of each successful day. As executive director she will be responsible for the planning, coordination and implementation of both the adult and youth leadership programs.

Williams was set to begin her new role March 29.