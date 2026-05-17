Wilkinson, Beard, Garcia Gonzalez named 2026 Finley Award winners

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover City Schools. Deer Valley Elementary third grade teacher Trumi Wilkinson Deer Valley Elementary third grade teacher Trumi Wilkinson gives a speech after receiving the 2026 Finley Award among Hoover City Schools faculty at the Finley Center on March 19.

People often get recognized for obtaining a certain level of measurable achievement, whether earning the highest scores or grades in academics, winning an athletic contest or placing in a fine arts competition.

But Hoover City Schools each year takes time to recognize something that’s not always as easily quantifiable: outstanding character.

The school district each year picks a faculty member from among all employees across the district who best demonstrates outstanding character, leadership, integrity and service as a reflection of the late Hoover coach and mentor Bob Finley, as well as one senior from each high school who does the same.

This year’s three primary Finley Award winners were Trumi Wilkinson, a third grade teacher at Deer Valley Elementary School, Spain Park High senior Lexie Beard and Hoover High senior Dilberlyn “Didi” Garcia Gonzalez.

They were honored in a ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in March, along with 180 grade-level winners from other grades and schools.

The ceremony is a tribute to Finley, who served as an educator and coach at Berry High School (Hoover High School’s predecessor) from 1963 until his death in 1994 and who was known as a true gentleman with a deep commitment to his faith, family, students and profession.

But the yearly tradition also serves to carry forward the ideals for which Finley stood by honoring others who are built from the same mold.

Here’s a bit more information about each of this year’s overall winners, as described by school system officials and people who nominated them for the Finley Award.

TRUMI WILKINSON

Wilkinson was described as a teacher who creates a classroom environment where every student feels seen, heard and loved. Known for her warm smile and encouraging spirit, she builds meaningful relationships with her students and challenges them to grow both academically and personally. Colleagues describe her as a steady presence and a quiet leader whose consistency, integrity and example inspire those around her.

Her leadership also extends beyond the classroom. She collaborates closely with teammates, supports families with openness and care and consistently advocates for what is best for students. Her steady optimism and commitment to excellence strengthen the culture of Deer Valley Elementary each day, people in her school community said.

“In the midst of hardship, Trumi continues to check on, support and encourage her family, friends, colleagues and students,” a parent wrote in a nomination letter. “She consistently puts others’ needs before her own. Her students and colleagues respect her for her consistent ability to remain positive in times of trial.”

Her humble manner and integrity make her not only a respected member of the Deer Valley community but also someone to whom others turn for advice and support.

Wilkinson’s commitment to high standards, both for herself and those around her, is one of her most defining qualities, one of her colleagues said. She builds a positive, inclusive and high-performing educational environment, always seeking to strengthen both the academic and emotional well-being of her students, the colleague said. She does so with humility, celebrating the successes of others rather than seeking recognition for herself.

Through her daily example of grace, resilience and compassion, she shapes confidence, character and community.

LEXIE BEARD

Beard is someone who leads with quiet strength and unwavering principle, nominators from Spain Park said. Whether serving as president of the Ambassador program, head drum major, student government chaplain, service chairwoman for the National Honor Society, or a leader in numerous academic and civic organizations, she consistently models perseverance, respect, discipline and excellence, nominators said. She does not pursue titles for recognition; she embraces them as opportunities to serve and to elevate those around her.

Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover City Schools. Spain Park High School senior Lexi Beard Spain Park High School senior Lexi Beard gives a speech after receiving the 2026 Finley Award among Spain Park High seniors.

Beard’s leadership is marked by integrity and humility, those who know her said. Teachers described her as mature beyond her years, fair, dependable and deeply principled. She consistently does what is right, both inside and outside the classroom, holding herself to the highest moral standards, they said. By leading through action rather than words, she earns the trust and respect of her peers and faculty.

Beard’s commitment to service extends far beyond school walls. As a dedicated volunteer at UAB Hospital, she has served in high-impact medical units, including psychiatric medicine and orthopedics, demonstrating professionalism and genuine care for others. Her selection to UAB’s Teen Leadership Team reflects her initiative, reliability, and steady ability to guide and support others.

She also pours her time and talents into strengthening her community. Through 13 years in Girl Scouts and leadership in GirlSpring, Youth Leadership Birmingham, the McWane Science Center and numerous service organizations, Beard has invested deeply in empowering and uplifting others. She has organized service drives, completed meaningful award projects and repeatedly gone above and beyond expectations — not for recognition but because serving others is central to who she is, teachers said.

Academically, Beard balances a rigorous course load with leadership and service while maintaining excellence across all areas. Yet what distinguishes her most is not her resume of accomplishments but the spirit behind them. She is disciplined, honest, compassionate and steadfast, nominators said.

Beard’s service is rooted in compassion, and her example leaves a lasting mark on her school and community, they said.

DILBERYLYN ‘DIDI’ GARCIA GONAZLEZ

Garcia Gonzalez exemplifies the quiet strength, integrity, perseverance and servant leadership that define the legacy of this honor, nominators said.

As president of the Hoover Dynasty, a Student Government Association representative, a Peer Helper and an active member of numerous organizations, she consistently places others first. Whether organizing the You Matter movement to ensure every student feels seen and valued, coordinating the Hoover Potluck Festival to celebrate multilingual families, planning inclusive events for life skills students or mentoring younger peers, Garcia Gonzalez’s leadership is steady, humble and deeply impactful, those in her school community said.

Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools. Hoover HIgh School senior Dilberlyn “Didi” Garcia Gonzalez Hoover HIgh School senior Dilberlyn “Didi” Garcia Gonzalez gives a speech after receiving the 2026 Finley Award among Hoover High seniors.

What distinguishes Garcia Gonzalez is not simply her impressive resume of involvement but the heart behind her work, nominators said. She is known for noticing those who feel unseen, inviting others into belonging and modeling compassion in action. Teachers describe her leadership as organic and authentic. She does not seek the spotlight, yet her influence fills every room she enters, they said.

Garcia Gonzalez’s journey also reflects extraordinary resilience, nominators said. As an immigrant from Venezuela who had to learn to speak English, she committed herself to mastering a new language and culture while maintaining academic excellence and earning an impressive GPA. Her determination, perseverance and commitment to growth have defined her academic experience.

Those who know Garcia Gonzalez speak of her character first, saying she is sincere, humble, empathetic, driven and grounded in faith. She sets high standards for herself, assumes responsibility without hesitation and consistently demonstrates an outstanding work ethic. She represents Hoover High School and the greater community with dignity and honor, nominators said.

The Finley Award recognizes students whose leadership leaves a lasting impact, and Garcia Gonzalez’s influence is already woven into the culture of her school through initiatives that promote inclusion, service and belonging, nominators said. She embodies the spirit of this award not only in what she accomplishes but in how she makes others feel valued, encouraged and inspired, they said.