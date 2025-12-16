What the FOCUS Act means for Hoover classrooms

×
cunaplus - stock.adobe.com
Alabama’s FOCUS Act is now in force, banning phones and other wireless devices during the school day in every public K-12 classroom statewide. While we previously covered how students, teachers and parents are adjusting, now let’s take a look at what the law mandates and what national research says about the impact of phones on learning.
What to know about the FOCUS Act
- Full name: Freeing Our Classrooms of Unnecessary Screens for Safety Act (FOCUS Act)
- Applies to: All public K-12 schools in Alabama, effective 2025-26 school year
- What’s banned: Use, operation or display of phones, earbuds, smartwatches and other wireless devices during the school day
- Exceptions: Medical needs, emergencies, IEP/504 accommodation and teacher-directed instructional use
- Local responsibility: Every school board must adopt compliant wireless device and internet safety policies
- Required curriculum: Students must complete a state-approved course on social media risks and online safety before eighth grade
- Legislative support: Passed Alabama House 79-15; supported by Alabama Department of Education
SOURCES: ALABAMA LEGISLATURE (HB166), ALABAMA STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (FOCUS ACT MEMO, JULY 2025), GOVTECH REPORTING
What research says about phones and learning
- 72% of U.S. high school teachers say phones are a major distraction in class
- Rutgers study: allowing devices in class led to ~5% lower final exam scores compared to phone-free classrooms
- A meta-analysis of 39 studies found consistent negative links between smartphone use and academic performance
- Over half of school leaders report cellphones negatively impact learning outcomes
- Some research cautions that bans alone may not improve grades or well-being — other supports are often needed
SOURCES: PEW RESEARCH CENTER (2024), RUTGERS UNIVERSITY (2018), EDUCATION SCIENCES META-ANALYSIS (2024), NATIONAL CENTER FOR EDUCATION STATISTICS (2025), UNIVERSITY OF BIRMINGHAM (2025)