× Expand Photo courtesy of Spain Park High School

Spain Park High School seniors Hillty Tran and Stella Wilson have been named semifinalists for the 2027 Coca-Cola Scholars Program, advancing in one of the nation’s most competitive achievement-based scholarship programs.

Tran and Wilson are among 23 seniors selected from Alabama and 1,227 nationwide from a pool of more than 113,000 applicants. Semifinalists were chosen based on academic achievement, leadership and service to their schools and communities.

“We are incredibly proud of Hillty and Stella for earning this national recognition,” Spain Park Principal Amanda Esslinger said. “This speaks to their years of hard work and leadership. We are excited to see them move forward in the selection process.”

The Coca-Cola Scholars Program awards 150 scholarships worth $20,000 each. As semifinalists, Tran and Wilson will move to the next phase, which includes essays, a recommendation and an academic transcript.

An independent selection committee will choose 250 Regional Finalists in early January 2027. Those students will participate in online interviews before 150 Coca-Cola Scholars are selected in late February.

The final scholars will also be invited to attend Coca-Cola Scholars Weekend in Atlanta.