Two Hoover teens invited to Disney Dreamers Academy this week

× Expand Photos courtesy of Disney Dreamers Academy Chelsea Williams, a freshman at Hoover High School, and Radhika Pant, a junior at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, were selected for the 2023 Disney Dreams Academy at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando on March 22-26, 2023. Both are from Hoover, Alabama.

The 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy, a five-day mentorship event at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, starts today, and the two students selected from Alabama this year are both from Hoover.

Chelsea Williams, a 14-year-old freshman from Hoover High School, and Radhika Pant, a junior at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, are two of the 100 high school students from across America invited to this year’s academy.

The event is designed to inspire young leaders to dream beyond their imaginations and jump-start their life goals.

Each year, several thousand applicants apply, answering essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. Students selected are invited to participate in sessions teaching life tools such as leadership skills, effective communication techniques and networking strategies. They also experience in-depth career workshops in a variety of disciplines aligned with the students’ dreams, including careers in the business, entertainment and science realms and career opportunities within The Walt Disney Co.

At Hoover High, Williams participates in the color guard and the DECA club, which trains emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. She also hopes to join the Student Government Association next year, according to a bio she submitted to the Disney Dreamers Academy.

“I enjoy learning new things. I'm passionate about entertaining and performing for others, and I plan on becoming an actress and/or model in the future,” Williams wrote in her bio. “I hope one day to make my mark on the world as an actress and become a vehicle of social change and diversity, while encouraging others to follow their dreams.”

Pant is in the math and science department at the Alabama School of Fine Arts in Birmingham. She is heavily involved in the Science Olympiad, Mu Alpha Theta, peer leading program, ambassador program, math team and Student Government Association. She enjoys bullet journaling (the art of creating a yearly planner as a form of artistic expression) and Bharatanatyam, an Indian classical dance form that is almost 2,000 years old, according to her bio

“I enjoy working for many of the nonprofits located around the city, one of them being To The Fullest Foundation, a 501(c)3 certified nonprofit I co-founded,” Pant said in her bio. “It was through these organizations I found my passion for helping small businesses in the community. I am an organized and caring individual who dreams of being a consultant helping small businesses diagnose and solve problems and leading the next wave of entrepreneurs.”

Students chosen for the Disney Dreamers Academy are given an all-expenses-paid trip to the Walt Disney World Resort for the event. Since 2008, the academy has trained more than 1,500 students from across the country.

The plan is for the students to discover career opportunities and learn to pursue their dreams while working beside community and business leaders, Disney cast members, celebrities, motivational speakers, and other special guests and hearing inspirational stories from them.

This year’s academy theme is “BE100,” encouraging teens to be positive, to be “all in” and relentlessly pursue their dreams to make a difference in the lives of others.