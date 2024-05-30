Two Hoover teachers named finalists for Presidential Excellence in Teaching Awards

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover City Schools Ashley Dark, a teacher at Gwin Elementary School in Hoover, Allabama, left, was named a finalist for the Presidential Excellence in Teaching Award in math. Melody Greene, a teacher at Berry Middle School, was named a finalist for the same award in science.

Two teachers from Hoover City Schools recently were selected to be among six finalists from Alabama for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching this year.

Ashley Dark from Gwin Elementary School was chosen as a state finalist in the mathematics category, while Berry Middle School’s Melody Greene was selected as one of three finalists in the science category.

Other finalists in mathematics are Heather Hurt at Vestavia Hills Elementary East and Shandra Upchurch at Riverton Elementary in Huntsville. Other finalists in science are Maegan Gayle at Hutchens Elementary in Mobile and Mary Brennan at Pelham Oaks Elementary in Pelham.

There typically are 60 to 75 teachers from Alabama nominated for this award each year, and only two will be selected, said Charlene Dindo, a retired teacher who won the science award in 2001 and now works as the mentor director for the program for the Alabama Department of Education.

Dark, Greene and the other finalists now forward information about themselves to the National Science Foundation, which administers the award program for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

A team from the the National Science Foundation will review the applications and make a recommendation to the White House, which will make the final decision, Dindo said.

Dark expressed surprise and excitement at becoming a finalist.

"Being a finalist for the award is extremely meaningful,” she said in a news release. “I know that there are many high-quality teachers in our state, so to be among the nominated is a privilege. It truly is an honor to be one of the finalists and to receive recognition for the hard work that goes into perfecting your craft.”

Dark said her relationships with her students inspire and fuel her passion for education.

“Seeing that relationship lead to academic as well as personal growth brings me so much joy,” she said.

Greene shared her gratitude. "Being a finalist for this award is an extreme honor,” Greene said in the news release. “I have worked and continue to work with amazing educators in our state in the fields of math and science. Anytime we can spotlight extraordinary things happening in our classrooms, it is to be celebrated. I love what I do each day."

Greene said it’s remarkable to see students excel as they use their gifts and talents, and being a finalist for this award is a celebration of these things.

“I know without a doubt that I am called to the classroom to encourage students in their journey to realize that they are smarter than they ever dreamed,” Greene said. “My passion is to cheer kids on and create a magical education experience that encourages kids to come back each day ready to learn, take risks and be a part of a classroom community.”

Dark was Teacher of the Year for Gwin in the 2016-17 school year, and Greene was Teacher of ther Year for Greystone Elementary the same year and went on to be named the Elementary Teacher of the Year for the entire school district that year.