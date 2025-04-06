Two Hoover school administrators nominated for leadership awards

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover City Schools Kara Scholl, left, is principal at South Shades Crest Elementary School. Sherita Williams, right, is assistant principal at Greystone Elementary School.

Two administrators from Hoover City Schools recently were nominated for awards by the Alabama Association of Elementary School Administrators.

Kara Scholl, the principal at South Shades Crest Elementary, was chosen to represent District 4 in Alabama’s 2025 Distinguished Elementary School Principal competition and ended up being one of three finalists for the award. That award ended up going to Stan Stokley of Saraland Elementary.

Sherita Williams, the assistant principal at Greystone Elementary, was the nominee from District 4 for Alabama’s 2025 Outstanding Elementary Assistant Principal. That award went to Stephen Phillips of Holly Hill Elementary in Enterprise.

Scholl was named principal of South Shades Crest Elementary in 2013. She began her career as an educator with Hoover City Schools in 1998. She taught at Gwin Elementary for eight years and then served as a district math coach for two years at Bluff Park, Greystone, Riverchase and Trace Crossings elementary schools. Scholl then served as an assistant principal at Bluff Park Elementary for five years before being named principal at South Shades Crest.

Williams started as a first grade teacher in Perry County for two years and then taught fourth and fifth grades for 11 years in Demopolis City Schools. She then served as an administrator for K-8 school in Sumter County before a family move brought her to Hoover. For Hoover City Schools, she served as a math tutor and a reading and math intervention teacher before being named an assistant principal.