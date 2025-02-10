Two Hoover librarians honored with statewide award

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Bluff Park Elementary School librarian Allison Dolan, left, and Gwin Elementary School librarian Jennifer Northrup were honored with the President’s Herman Moore LAMP Award of Exceptional Service.

Two Hoover City Schools librarians have received the President’s Herman Moore LAMP Award of Exceptional Service, an annual honor presented by the Alabama Library Expo to recognize outstanding contributions in library services.

Jennifer Northrup, librarian at Gwin Elementary School, was recognized for her commitment to fostering a love of reading and supporting both students and staff. Allison Dolan, librarian at Bluff Park Elementary School, was honored for her efforts to enrich the educational experiences of her school community.

“We are incredibly proud of Mrs. Northrup and Mrs. Dolan,” said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Maddox. “Their dedication and service have left an indelible mark on our students and staff. Having such exceptional individuals as part of our school family is truly an honor.”

Spelling Bee

The district spelling bee for Hoover City Schools showcased the spelling skills of students across the district, with participants competing through 24 rounds. Snigdha Pati, from Deer Valley Elementary School, won the district championship by correctly spelling the word “confabulation.” Madison Howze, from Bumpus Middle School, was the runner-up. Pati will represent Hoover City Schools at the Jefferson County Spelling Bee.